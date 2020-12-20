West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa: 10-man Baggies beaten on Sam Allardyce's debut

Sam Allardyce suffered defeat in his first game in charge of West Brom as Aston Villa took full advantage of Jake Livermore's red card to secure a 3-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

Anwar El Ghazi poked Villa ahead with five minutes on the clock and the Baggies were left with a mountain to climb before the break when captain Livermore had a yellow card for a lunge on Jack Grealish upgraded to red following a VAR review.

West Brom showed great spirit in the second half to stay in the game as long as they did, but Villa's numerical advantage eventually told as Bertrand Traore's classy strike and El Ghazi's second from the penalty spot wrapped up a comfortable derby win.

The victory - Villa's fifth on the road this season - lifts Dean Smith's men up to ninth in the Premier League, while a ninth defeat of the season leaves West Brom second bottom and Allardyce with work to do.

More to follow.

What's next?

West Brom travel to champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Boxing Day at 4.30pm, while Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at the earlier time of 3pm.