West Brom vs QPR preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom face QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Promotion-chasing West Brom will hope to have Kieran Gibbs available for their decisive final Sky Bet Championship match of the season against QPR. The left-back will be assessed after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury.

Manager Slaven Bilic will consider changes after last Friday's disappointing loss at Huddersfield, a match in which he took captain Jake Livermore off at half-time. The Baggies will secure automatic promotion with victory, or if they better Brentford's result against Barnsley.

QPR seem likely to be without Bright Osayi-Samuel as the midfielder reportedly nears a move to Club Brugge. Osayi-Samuel missed Saturday's 4-3 win over Millwall and looks set to join the Belgian club in the coming days.

Striker Jordan Hugill is hoping to return after four games out with a hamstring problem. Veteran defender Angel Rangel is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Recent form

West Brom have stumbled under pressure in the past two weeks and taken just two points from their last three games, during which they suffered a surprise defeat to Huddersfield - their second loss since the restart.

Meanwhile, QPR ended a run of three games without a win on Saturday, following a thrilling 4-3 win over Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

What the managers said...

West Brom's Slaven Bilic: "The players tried on Friday night. They didn't think we can get something out of Huddersfield with only 50, 60, 70, 80, 95 per cent. That is the easy explanation, but that is not the case. Now we have one game and one game only to do it. Forget about Friday, now it is only Wednesday night. Home. Late night game. Everything is there. We need to come up, come out, show mentality, show intensity.

0:37 West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic tells Sky Sports News he is 'confident and optimistic' his side will win promotion on the final day of the Championship season

"The Brentford game showed the amount of pressure that comes with the position. It doesn't come because your players are less capable of something, it comes with the position. They were not in this position for eight games and they won all of them, the games they didn't have to win. But the first one you have to win, they didn't do it.

"The Championship this season is longer than ever and we should be proud of what we have done so far, the whole of West Bromwich Albion, and now it's time to finish it off. We have got to do it."

QPR's Mark Warburton: To follow...

Latest highlights

2:09 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and West Brom

2:12 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Millwall

Opta stats

West Brom have won six of their last eight league games against QPR (L2), including each of the last three.

Queens Park Rangers' last visit to The Hawthorns saw them lose 7-1 to West Brom in August 2018, their biggest league defeat since losing 7-1 to Sheffield Wednesday in May 1987.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield last time out, West Brom have not lost consecutive league matches since January.

QPR will be aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time since December, following their 4-3 victory against Millwall last time out.

West Bromwich Albion's last win on the final day of a league campaign came back in the 2007-08 when they beat opponents QPR 2-0; since then, the Baggies have drawn five and lost six of their 11 games on the final day, losing each of the last three in a row.