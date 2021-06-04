Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Wales vs Albania preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

      Neco Williams suspended after red vs France, but Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies will feature; Watch Wales vs Albania live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday from 4.55pm; kick-off 5pm

      Friday 4 June 2021 16:25, UK

      Rob Page
      Image: Robert Page's Wales face Albania in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game

      Team news and stats ahead of Wales vs Albania in an international friendly on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off: 5pm).

      Team news

      Liverpool defender Neco Williams will miss Wales' final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Albania on Saturday.

      Williams was sent off for handball after just 25 minutes of Wales' 3-0 friendly defeat in France on Wednesday following a VAR check.

      preview image 2:33
      Geraint Hughes says Wales used the second half of their 3-0 friendly defeat to France as an exercise in how to play with 10 men after Neco Williams was sent off.

      Wales boss Robert Page had wanted Williams to build up match fitness ahead of his side's Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland on June 12.

      Page said: "I had a meeting as late as 10pm last night, but there are no grounds for an appeal.

      "We'll miss him tomorrow. It's unbelievable, but it is what it is and we've had to change our plan. It is disappointing, but we've got to find a solution."

      Wales have a tough task to qualify from Group A
      Image: Wales have a tough task to qualify from Group A

      Page also said Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey will all feature in the friendly, but insisted after the defeat by France that the warm-up games were about getting as many minutes into legs as possible, and they won't change their plans for in-game substitutions.

      How to follow

      Wales vs Albania will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm; kick-off 5pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      France 3-0 Wales 4:18
      Highlights of the international friendly between France and Wales.
      • Wales and Albania last met in November 2018 in a friendly, with Albania winning 1-0 in Elbasan with a Bekim Balaj penalty.
      • Wales have only won one of their three matches against Albania (D1 L1), beating them 2-0 at Cardiff Arms Park in a Euro 1996 qualifying match.
      • Wales are unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in all competitions (W10 D2), their longest ever unbeaten run on home soil.
      • At the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales are on a six-match winning run, only conceding once in these six victories. Their last defeat in Cardiff was in November 2018 against Denmark, losing 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League.
      • Albania have won five of their last six matches in all competitions (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming at home to England in a World Cup qualifier.
      • This will be Wales last match before the European Championships - they haven't won their last match leading up to their previous two major tournaments (Euro's or World Cup), drawing 1-1 with Northern Ireland in 1958 and losing 3-0 to Sweden in 2016.
