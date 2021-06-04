Wales vs Albania preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Wales vs Albania in an international friendly on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off: 5pm).

Team news

Liverpool defender Neco Williams will miss Wales' final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Albania on Saturday.

Williams was sent off for handball after just 25 minutes of Wales' 3-0 friendly defeat in France on Wednesday following a VAR check.

Wales boss Robert Page had wanted Williams to build up match fitness ahead of his side's Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland on June 12.

Page said: "I had a meeting as late as 10pm last night, but there are no grounds for an appeal.

"We'll miss him tomorrow. It's unbelievable, but it is what it is and we've had to change our plan. It is disappointing, but we've got to find a solution."

Image: Wales have a tough task to qualify from Group A

Page also said Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey will all feature in the friendly, but insisted after the defeat by France that the warm-up games were about getting as many minutes into legs as possible, and they won't change their plans for in-game substitutions.

How to follow

Wales vs Albania will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm; kick-off 5pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

