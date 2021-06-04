Wales vs Albania preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Wales vs Albania in an international friendly on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off: 5pm).
Team news
Liverpool defender Neco Williams will miss Wales' final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Albania on Saturday.
Williams was sent off for handball after just 25 minutes of Wales' 3-0 friendly defeat in France on Wednesday following a VAR check.
Wales boss Robert Page had wanted Williams to build up match fitness ahead of his side's Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland on June 12.
Page said: "I had a meeting as late as 10pm last night, but there are no grounds for an appeal.
"We'll miss him tomorrow. It's unbelievable, but it is what it is and we've had to change our plan. It is disappointing, but we've got to find a solution."
Page also said Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey will all feature in the friendly, but insisted after the defeat by France that the warm-up games were about getting as many minutes into legs as possible, and they won't change their plans for in-game substitutions.
How to follow
Wales vs Albania will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm; kick-off 5pm.
Opta stats
- Wales and Albania last met in November 2018 in a friendly, with Albania winning 1-0 in Elbasan with a Bekim Balaj penalty.
- Wales have only won one of their three matches against Albania (D1 L1), beating them 2-0 at Cardiff Arms Park in a Euro 1996 qualifying match.
- Wales are unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in all competitions (W10 D2), their longest ever unbeaten run on home soil.
- At the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales are on a six-match winning run, only conceding once in these six victories. Their last defeat in Cardiff was in November 2018 against Denmark, losing 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League.
- Albania have won five of their last six matches in all competitions (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming at home to England in a World Cup qualifier.
- This will be Wales last match before the European Championships - they haven't won their last match leading up to their previous two major tournaments (Euro's or World Cup), drawing 1-1 with Northern Ireland in 1958 and losing 3-0 to Sweden in 2016.