Wales vs Gibraltar. International Match.
Racecourse Ground.
First Half ends, Wales 4, Gibraltar 0.
Goal! Wales 4, Gibraltar 0. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).
Jayce Olivero (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
Regan Poole (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Regan Poole (Wales).
Dayle Coleing (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neco Williams.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
Attempt saved. Charlie Savage (Wales) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Daniel James (Wales).
Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Wales 3, Gibraltar 0. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel James.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Wales) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead with a cross.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Jayce Olivero.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead with a cross.
Attempt saved. Charlie Savage (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Davies.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Ethan Britto.
Attempt saved. Daniel James (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Charlie Savage (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar).
Foul by Joe Low (Wales).
Kian Ronan (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal! Wales 2, Gibraltar 0. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Savage with a cross.
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Wales 1, Gibraltar 0. Ben Davies (Wales) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nicholas Pozo.
Attempt missed. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nicholas Pozo.
Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).
Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams.
Attempt missed. Regan Poole (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Cullen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution, Wales. Daniel James replaces Wes Burns because of an injury.
Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Wes Burns (Wales).
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Louie Annesley.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Wes Burns.
Foul by Liam Cullen (Wales).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan James (Wales).
Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Cullen.
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.