This is a live match.

Wales vs Gibraltar. International Match.

Racecourse Ground.

Wales 4

  • B Davies (22nd minute)
  • K Moore (26th minute, 45th minute)
  • N Broadhead (35th minute)

Gibraltar 0

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Wales 4, Gibraltar 0.
    goal icon

    Goal! Wales 4, Gibraltar 0. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jayce Olivero (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
    yellow_card icon

    Regan Poole (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Regan Poole (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dayle Coleing (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neco Williams.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Charlie Savage (Wales) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel James (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    goal icon

    Goal! Wales 3, Gibraltar 0. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel James.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Wales) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Jayce Olivero.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead with a cross.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Charlie Savage (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Davies.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Ethan Britto.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Daniel James (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Savage (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Low (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kian Ronan (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daniel James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    goal icon

    Goal! Wales 2, Gibraltar 0. Kieffer Moore (Wales) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Savage with a cross.
    yellow_card icon

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
    goal icon

    Goal! Wales 1, Gibraltar 0. Ben Davies (Wales) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nicholas Pozo.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nicholas Pozo.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Regan Poole (Wales) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Cullen with a cross following a set piece situation.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales. Daniel James replaces Wes Burns because of an injury.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Wes Burns (Wales).
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Louie Annesley.
    corner icon

    Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Wes Burns.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Cullen (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan James (Wales).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Cullen.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.