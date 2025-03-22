 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wales vs Kazakhstan. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J.

Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales 3

  • D James (9th minute)
  • B Davies (47th minute)
  • R Matondo (90th minute)

Kazakhstan 1

  • A Tagybergen (32nd minute pen)

Match ends, Wales 3, Kazakhstan 1.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Wales 3, Kazakhstan 1.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Josh Sheehan.
goal icon

Goal! Wales 3, Kazakhstan 1. Rabbi Matondo (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Josh Sheehan (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).
substitution icon

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Galymzhan Kenzhebek replaces Islam Chesnokov.
substitution icon

Substitution, Wales. Rabbi Matondo replaces Daniel James.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Rodon (Wales).
free_kick_won icon

Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Islam Chesnokov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
substitution icon

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Dastan Satpaev replaces Maksim Samorodov.
substitution icon

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Abat Aymbetov replaces Aybar Zhaksylykov.
offside icon

Offside, Kazakhstan. Yan Vorogovskiy is caught offside.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Joe Rodon (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).
corner icon

Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nuraly Alip.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Josh Sheehan (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Cullen.
free_kick_won icon

Jordan James (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Wales) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel James.
substitution icon

Substitution, Wales. Mark Harris replaces Brennan Johnson.
substitution icon

Substitution, Wales. Jordan James replaces David Brooks.
substitution icon

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Georgy Zhukov replaces Serikzhan Muzhikov.
yellow_card icon

Islam Chesnokov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Neco Williams (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Islam Chesnokov (Kazakhstan).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov.
corner icon

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Neco Williams.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Sheehan (Wales).
free_kick_won icon

Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Liam Cullen (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maksim Samorodov.
goal icon

Goal! Wales 2, Kazakhstan 1. Ben Davies (Wales) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Wales. Conceded by Askhat Tagybergen.

Second Half begins Wales 1, Kazakhstan 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Wales 1, Kazakhstan 1.
corner icon

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Sorba Thomas.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Islam Chesnokov (Kazakhstan).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a headed pass.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Connor Roberts (Wales).
free_kick_won icon

Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams following a set piece situation.
yellow_card icon

Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Connor Roberts (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan).
free_kick_won icon

David Brooks (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Wales 1, Kazakhstan 1. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Connor Roberts (Wales) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
free_kick_won icon

Connor Roberts (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Cullen (Wales).
free_kick_won icon

Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Wales) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Wales. Conceded by Aleksandr Marochkin.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
goal icon

Goal! Wales 1, Kazakhstan 0. Daniel James (Wales) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Wales. Conceded by Nuraly Alip.
corner icon

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.