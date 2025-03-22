Wales vs Kazakhstan. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group J.
Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales 3
- D James (9th minute)
- B Davies (47th minute)
- R Matondo (90th minute)
Kazakhstan 1
- A Tagybergen (32nd minute pen)
Attempt missed. Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen with a cross following a corner.
Goal! Wales 3, Kazakhstan 1. Rabbi Matondo (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Attempt missed. Islam Chesnokov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
Attempt blocked. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sheehan (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James.
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Cullen.
Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Wales) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jordan James (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel James.
Attempt blocked. Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov.
Attempt missed. Liam Cullen (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks.
Attempt missed. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maksim Samorodov.
Goal! Wales 2, Kazakhstan 1. Ben Davies (Wales) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams following a set piece situation.
Goal! Wales 1, Kazakhstan 1. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Wales) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Wales) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Goal! Wales 1, Kazakhstan 0. Daniel James (Wales) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.