Watford vs Bristol City. Sky Bet Championship.

Vicarage Road.

Watford 6

  • T Moore (2nd minute own goal)
  • I Sarr (15th minute, 55th minute)
  • W Hughes (30th minute)
  • K Sema (35th minute)
  • P Zinckernagel (90th minute)

Bristol City 0

    Watford 6-0 Bristol City: Clinical Hornets romp to victory at Vicarage Road

    Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Watford and Bristol City at Vicarage Road as the clinical Hornets romped to victory thanks to a Tom Moore own goal, Ismaila Sarr (2), Will Hughes, Ken Sema and Philip Zinckernagel.

    Saturday 13 February 2021 17:45, UK

    Watford stayed fourth in the Sky Bet Championship after a stunning first-half display saw them hammer Bristol City 6-0 at Vicarage Road.

    A combination of Ken Sema and Taylor Moore saw the Hornets go ahead early before Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead after 15 minutes, setting the platform for an 11th home win from 15 outings this season.

    Image: Watford thumped six past Bristol City

    Will Hughes' deflected strike and a Sema effort gave Watford a 4-0 lead inside 36 minutes, with Sarr and Philip Zinckernagel netting in the second half to condemn Bristol City to a seventh consecutive away league defeat.

    The result leaves the Robins sitting 12th, while Watford - who won for the first time in four league matches - remain within six points of the top two, although they have played a game more than second-placed Brentford and two more than third-placed Swansea.

