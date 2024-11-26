Watford 1-0 Bristol City: Ryan Andrews scores in narrow Hornets win

Watford moved back into the play-off positions after Ryan Andrews' second-half strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Bristol City.

Andrews scored from his side's only shot on target as the Hornets maintained their unbeaten run at home under manager Tom Cleverley.

It was also a first defeat on the road since September for the Robins, who were repeatedly denied by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

The opening exchanges were scrappy, with neither side able to make much of possession before Giorgi Chakvetadze volleyed narrowly wide for the hosts.

The Robins managed to launch a counter-attack straight after that saw Anis Mehmeti's long-range effort blocked by a defender.

City's next attack was more promising as Mehmeti played Nakhi Wells into space on the left of the box but Bachmann came out quickly to save at the expense of a corner.

The Robins went close again with Mehmeti once more the supplier. Luke McNally's header was saved by Bachmann, however, and Wells then headed harmlessly over.

Watford replied with hopeful pot-shots from Festy Ebosele and Vakoun Bayo, neither of which troubled goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

City continued to counter at pace, with Bachmann again required to deny Mehmeti. Andrews was next to try his luck at the other end; again he could not locate the target, and it was the same story a couple of minutes later with Edo Kayembe.

The second period began with Max Bird's free-kick deflecting off Watford's wall - and from the resulting corner Bachmann had to get down quickly to deny Jason Knight at his near post.

The game needed a goal and Andrews, picked out in space on the right of the City box, broke the deadlock in style in the 53rd minute. Chakvetadze supplied a pass across goal for the wing-back to unleash a low drive across O'Leary that pinged in off the far post.

Wells flicked a header wide as the Robins sought a way back into a game they had controlled for the most part.

Watford were nervous when Francisco Sierralta, booked earlier on for a foul on Bird, felled Wells but referee James Linington did not produce a second yellow, or when the Chilean defender appeared to deliberately handle shortly afterwards.

Sierralta was swiftly subbed and, after Marcus McGuane scuffed a passable City opportunity over, play was stopped when Bachmann collided with McNally and both needed treatment.

It was not City's night as substitute Scott Twine saw his 86th-minute long-range strike beat Bachmann but bounce back off the frame of the goal.

The managers

Watford's Tom Cleverley:

"It wasn't our finest performance at all but I was really pleased with the last 15 minutes and the way we saw it out.

"The players showed a good mindset and good organisation to see the game out and sometimes you've got to win like that.

"It was a performance more worthy of a draw but we've got a funny way of finding a way here and it's certainly serving us well.

"Even though we weren't technically at our best, even in transition we looked very dangerous. We do feel like there will always be a goal from somewhere, even on our not-so-good nights.

"And I like the fact that our expectations are rising - Bristol City are a good team and hadn't lost away from home since September. We've had to win the dirty way."

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"I get frustrated with the level of officiating. It's getting worse every season. I genuinely don't know what handball is any more. There is so much inconsistency - I have to be careful what I say.

"We will do a report but it's a complete waste of time. I don't know why we bother doing it. Nothing will happen, there are no consequences. I feel aggrieved when certain things are so clear and obvious.

"The goal was a fantastic finish but how they got it there was too easy. After that the game changes and it became harder to break them down.

"It's a frustrating one where we have lost the game having conceded one shot on target.

"It's not for the want of trying, it's the hardest part of the game, scoring goals, and the margins are so fine at this level. We are getting into good positions and creating chances. Once it clicks I think we will go on a run."