Watford 1-2 Coventry City: Haji Wright scores twice as Sky Blues maintain promotion push

Haji Wright scored twice as Coventry came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

The FA Cup quarter-finalists do not play another Championship fixture until March 29 and needed the three points to remain in the Championship play-off picture.

United States international Wright converted a 40th-minute penalty to cancel out Ryan Porteous' headed opener and then struck a composed 72nd-minute winner from the edge of the area.

The result was harsh on Watford, whose vibrant and energetic display belied their recent poor run of form.

Valerien Ismael's side have now won just one of their past 10 league games and are in danger of being sucked into the increasingly-congested relegation battle.

Watford began positively, with an Edo Kayembe shot through the legs of a Coventry defender that was tipped away by the outstretched left hand of Brad Collins.

After Ismael Kone had pushed another effort just wide, the home side took the lead in straightforward fashion after 20 minutes.

A Ryan Andrews long throw found the head of Porteous, whose flick dropped over Collins and into the far corner.

At the other end, Wright took advantage of two Watford players running into each other, but he could only find the midriff of Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with his shot.

Having been outplayed for most of the half and looking disjointed, Coventry suddenly drew level.

Josh Eccles received a short pass from Ellis Simms before beating Porteous and then having his legs taken away by Bachmann, who had come rushing rashly out of his goal. Wright struck his spot-kick firmly into the corner.

The equaliser meant Watford extended their remarkable record of leading at half-time on just two occasions this season, the fewest of any club in England's top four divisions.

With an FA Cup quarter-final at Wolves next weekend giving them a 20-day league hiatus, this felt like a match Mark Robins' side needed to win.

Instead, it was Watford who continued to create the clearer opportunities, with another Kone shot followed by a Wesley Hoedt header that was held by Collins.

The Coventry keeper then stood firm at the near post to stop a strike from the impressive Yaser Asprilla.

But, just as they had in the opening period, Coventry conjured up a goal out of nothing.

Eccles played in Wright on the edge of the area and his shot was low and true into the bottom corner for his 13th league goal of the season.

Watford continued to press but lacked the ability to carve out any clear-cut openings before the final whistle that was greeted by boos from those home fans who remained inside Vicarage Road.

The managers

Watford's Valerien Ismael:

"Finally we started strong in a home game and we continued from the second half against Swansea. We took the decision to have a mobile midfield again and had a great start with lots of chances.

"We should have scored a second goal, but then from nowhere they got the penalty. In the second half we continued to push, but they scored from their only shot on target, so it's a real pity today.

"But we saw good energy and good dynamic on the pitch to change the way things are going at the minute.

"We had some crosses too high, some crosses too low, some crosses blocked, but at least we tried and our game was back.

"We didn't see anything from Coventry today. It was just one of those days when things run against you.

"We kept pushing and we were dangerous, but when things don't go your way, you start to think too much again. We know that we can compete, but it is about confidence, too."

Coventry's Mark Robins:

"Watford played well in the second half the other night and carried that on. They have got some really talented individuals with a lot of pace and power who can hurt you. Thankfully they didn't.

"But I thought we were poor in the first half. We didn't start well enough. We didn't have enough of the ball and then they scored out of nothing when we didn't really compete for the header.

"Their goalkeeper bringing down Josh Eccles for the penalty gave us a lifeline. I was contemplating making changes before half-time before that because there were too many times when they had two-v-ones.

"The second half followed a similar pattern, except we were a little bit better. Then we scored with the best bit of play in the game.

"Haji has the confidence to take on that shot and thankfully he found the corner of the net."

"I'm delighted with the three points at this stage of the season. That's what it's all about. The Championship is so much better this season with the quality it has, so your levels have to be higher to get anything from games.

"Three points was a must today and I'm grateful that we got them. We've got the FA Cup next week while other teams play, so you have to think that they'll pull away a bit and we will have to play catch-up after the international break."