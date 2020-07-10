Watford vs Newcastle team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

1:44 Ahead of matchweek 35 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the stats surrounding the upcoming fixtures

Watford have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

Tuesday's win over Norwich means the Hornets sit three points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Head coach Nigel Pearson will be pleased to have all of those who faced the Canaries fit and available once again as Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain the trio of players sidelined through injury.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is hoping for a treble injury boost ahead of the game at Vicarage Road.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) and frontmen Miguel Almiron (thigh) and Allan Saint-Maximin (fatigue) all missed the 5-0 midweek defeat at Manchester City, but could return at Vicarage Road, as did striker Andy Carroll (groin), who also has a chance of being involved.

However, midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are still missing with hamstring injuries while defenders Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

How to follow

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Opta stats

Watford are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Newcastle (W2 D3), more than they've faced any other side without defeat at Vicarage Road in the competition.

After winning two of their first three Premier League meetings with Watford (D1), Newcastle have won just one of their last eight against the Hornets (D3 L4).

Watford's comeback win against Norwich last time out ended a run of three consecutive defeats and five games without a win in the Premier League. The Hornets last won back-to-back league games in January.

Only Burnley and Manchester City have kept more home clean sheets than Watford this season (7). Overall, the Hornets have kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League this season, only keeping more in the competition in 2015-16 (11).

Before the break, Newcastle's 29 Premier League games this season had seen just 2.3 goals-per-game (F25 A41), the third lowest average in the division. Since the restart, their five games have seen 3.8 goals scored on average (F10 A9).

Newcastle are averaging just 37.5% possession in the Premier League this season, the lowest in the division. It's also the Magpies' lowest figure in a single Premier League campaign since this data is available (2003-04).

Under Nigel Pearson, Watford have converted 12% of their shots in the Premier League (22 goals from 183 shots). Under Quique Sánchez Flores this season it was just 6% (7/117), and just 3.6% under Javier Gracia (2/55).