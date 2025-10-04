Watford 2-1 Oxford United: Jeremy Ngakia double seals comeback win for Hornets

Jeremy Ngakia scored two goals in as many first-half minutes to hand Watford another comeback victory as they edged a 2-1 Championship win at home to Oxford.

A double from Ngakia - thanks to two blunders from Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming - cancelled out a Max Alleyne own goal, as they went a goal behind for the fourth time in their last six games.

Watford head coach Paulo Pezzolano gave Nestory Irankunda another start, despite substituting the Australia international after just 35 minutes at Portsmouth last time out.

Making three changes from their goalless draw at QPR, Oxford got off to the best start possible after less than three minutes.

A corner struck low by Brian De Keersmaecker found Alleyne at the near post and he unfortunately turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Egil Selvik.

Seeking a quick response, midfielder Imran Louza poked an effort wide, two minutes later for the hosts.

Selvik needed to keep out Will Lankshear after good work with Siriki Dembele after eight minutes, while - at the other end - Vivaldo Semendo put a Irankunda pass over the crossbar from close range.

Watford suffered a blow on the half-hour mark, when Semedo limped off and was replaced by Luca Kjerrumgaard.

The hosts were then gifted two goals in two stoppage-time minutes, thanks to Cumming.

First he parried a Kjerrumgaard header, but he was unable to direct the ball away from Ngakia, who was on hand to head home.

Then the visiting stopper flapped at an Ngakia cross direct from a corner to double Watford's lead.

The home side almost put further daylight between themselves and Oxford a minute after the restart.

Rocco Vata put on some pace against the U's backline and found himself in a shooting chance - but fired just the wrong side of the post.

Cumming made amends of sorts when he denied Vata and Irankunda in quick succession after 55 minutes.

Selvik had to turn away a difficult bouncing shot from Przemyslaw Placheta - 10 minutes later - as Oxford looked for an equaliser.

The visitors looked vulnerable at the back as they chased the game and substitute Edo Kayembe nearly added a third for Watford with a fierce effort from outside the box that went only narrowly wide.

Kjerrumgaard forced Cumming to turn away his effort moments later, while the need for Oxford to push forward was paramount in the fading sun at Vicarage Road.

Watford were more content to run the clock down, although Kwadwo Baah forced Cumming into a fine save just before stoppage-time.

With five minutes additional time added on, Oxford were unable to make the breakthrough as Watford picked up maximum points.

The managers

Watford's Paulo Pezzolano:

"The good thing is that the team continues to show that character, continues to show that determination and attitude to turn things around, in negative situations.

"One day it may not be possible because it's not easy to turn around a game. The goal was a little bit of misfortune, the ball did something a bit strange, but it's always good knowing that the team has that characteristic.

"Getting those two goals gave us the tranquillity and calmness to face the second half, but I was a bit upset that we didn't get the third goal.

"We have a great worker at the club who is in charge of the set-pieces, James Duckering - he develops the ideas.

"Nestory is a very young player but he trains very hard every day. The most important thing is to help him develop and to work for the club."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"To get to 43 minutes at 1-0, my team talks and tactics are different for the second half. Then in two or three minutes time, you're coming in at 2-1 down.

"First one is a ball in the box, which should be dealt with by us. You should deal with that in the Championship, week in, week out.

"For the second one I think Jamie gets a little nudge. But he'll be really disappointed how he lets it goes through his hands. He's made some stunning saves for us the time I've been here.

"It is what it is - we're a team and there's no finger pointing.

"I don't think our performance was fantastic. We performed pretty well and there's something in the game."