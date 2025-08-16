Watford 2-1 Queens Park Rangers: Luca Kjerrumgaard double seals win for Hornets

Watford striker Luca Kjerrumgaard struck twice in four first-half minutes on his home league debut as the Hornets notched their first win of the season by beating QPR 2-1.

But the victory was marred when midfielder Imran Louza, on his 100th appearance for Watford, was given a straight red card three minutes into added time for a high tackle on Rangers sub Jonathan Varane.

Kjerrumgaard's headed double came during a superb first-half display by the home side, but QPR set up a nervy second half when Kieran Morgan scored seconds before the break.

The home side went within inches of taking a first-minute lead as they made a storming start.

Louza won possession in midfield and sent Moussa Sissoko away down the right.

The veteran midfielder, celebrating his 36th birthday, fired over a fine cross that found Kjerrumgaard, who headed narrowly over.

Seconds later, Sissoko raided down the right again, this time with a low ball in to fellow midfielder Edo Kayembe, who forced a diving one-handed save from Rangers keeper Joe Walsh with a left-footed shot from just outside the box.

Watford looked hungry, and Kayembe threatened again just after the quarter-hour with another long-range effort. Walsh scrambled across goal and was relieved to see the ball fly just wide of the post.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute. Kayembe's pass released Nestory Irankunda down the left and the Aussie crossed for Kjerrumgaard to head home in the 19th minute.

Then the Dane, on loan from Udinese, used his 6ft 6in height to punish Rangers again. The unfortunate Walsh saw his booted clearance fall short in the Rangers half, Watford seized possession and worked the ball out to Louza on the right.

The midfielder spotted Kjerrumgaard unmarked at the far post and he gratefully accepted the chance to head in from Louza's inch-perfect cross.

But just as it seemed Rangers were about to be overrun, right-back Morgan threw them a lifeline four minutes into first-half added time, blasting in a right-footed shot from outside the box after Watford had failed to close him down.

That set the scene for a different mood at the start of the second half, as Rangers' Ilias Chair got on the ball in the search for an equaliser and midfielder Sam Field went close with a 62nd-minute header.

Watford's single-goal lead was looking more slender by the second, and visiting fans greeted the appearance of new striker Richard Kone with a huge cheer when he came on as a 69th-minute sub following his midweek move from Wycombe.

But the mood swung again as Kayembe, Kevin Keben and sub Kwadwo Baah went close for Watford, who took the points despite the late red card.

