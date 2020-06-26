Watford vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Watford have no fresh injuries as his relegation-threatened side seeks to bounce back from defeat against Burnley.

But boss Nigel Pearson says he will check on a number of players who played in sweltering conditions at Turf Moor.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (ankle) remain absent.

Southampton will be without Jack Stephens after his red card in the 2-0 defeat against Watford.

Moussa Djenepo is also suspended, though he serves the final match of a three-game ban for his red card against Newcastle back in March.

Midfielders Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (ankle) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) will be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has said he will give Alex McCarthy time to redeem himself after a gaffe against Arsenal, but the Saints boss had admitted he will freshen up his side amid the unrelenting schedule.

How to follow

Watford

Southampton Sunday 28th June 4:15pm

Watford

Southampton Sunday 28th June 4:15pm

Opta stats

Watford are winless in their last six home league games against Southampton (D4 L2), since a 3-2 win in September 2007.

Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Watford since the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

After a run of 12 consecutive Premier League games without a win at Vicarage Road, Watford have now won four of their last seven home league games (D2 L1), including victories over Manchester United and Liverpool in that run.

Southampton have won a league-high share 62 per cent of their Premier League points in away games this season (23/37).

Since picking up 13 points in their first six Premier League games under Nigel Pearson (W4 D1 L1), Watford have won just six points in their last nine games (W1 D3 L5).

Charlie's prediction

It is getting awkward for Watford. I look at Watford, West Ham, Villa, Bournemouth, and I wonder where they are going to get a win from. These are the type of games which Watford will be targeting.

Southampton have done their business and are safe, and rightly so. Watford are a poorer version of Wolves. They have the physicality and ability, especially when you look at the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney. I also think Will Hughes is and can be better than what he has produced thus far.

I see Watford opening the gap to the bottom three. You cannot wait for any potential VAR decisions or sympathy to help with results, you must go after it. Nigel Pearson needs a win to instil some belief into his side. The draw at Leicester will have spurred them on, but that was a blow losing to Burnley through the week. They will bounce back here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)