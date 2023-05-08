Watford 2-0 Stoke City: Hornets end season with victory

Watford ended a season to forget with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Stoke.

Imran Louza and Keinan Davis scored second-half goals to ensure Chris Wilder's side at least finished the campaign with a top-half finish, but defeat capped a depressing end to Stoke's season as they failed to win any of their last seven games.

How the Championship table finished

Watford finish with a flourish

The Potters started brightly and took just 22 seconds to worry Watford's defence when Ben Pearson's fierce drive from 20 yards was tipped over the crossbar by Daniel Bachmann.

Pearson tried his luck again from slightly further out when the resulting corner broke to him. This time the Stoke midfielder's effort flew into the Rookery Stand.

The Hornets goalkeeper was tested again in the third minute, beating away Josh Tymon's angled shot as Stoke continued to threaten.

The hosts reacted by carving out two chances of their own.

Louza's through ball split Stoke's defence wide open but goalkeeper Matija Sarkic rushed off his line to deflect Ismaila Sarr's effort past a post.

Louza then teed up Davis, only for veteran defender Phil Jagielka to block the Watford striker's goal-bound shot.

Bachmann was soon called into action again, scrambling across his goal to palm away Will Smallbone's scuffed shot. Then Sarkic denied Ken Sema in a breathless opening 15 minutes which produced 10 efforts on goal.

Tymon and Sarr both saw shots saved as the frenetic pace finally abated.

Davis was becoming more and more of a handful for Stoke's defenders to cope with, albeit frustrating the home fans by taking too many touches and failing to get his shots away.

But the Aston Villa loanee almost provided Watford defender Ryan Andrews with his first-ever career goal with a clever pass, but the 18-year-old's drilled shot was blocked.

The second half began as a tamer affair but at least produced the decisive two goals - the first a real moment of quality.

Louza's deft pass sent Sarr through on goal but Sarkic managed to paw the ball away from his feet. Davis collected the loose ball and laid it on a plate for Louza to curl a delightful left-footed curler past Sarkic's outstretched hand and into the net off the far post.

Davis doubled the lead four minutes later, picking up Sema's pass and driving into the Stoke area. There was an element of fortune as his low shot clipped Morgan Fox and spun into the net.

The question remains as to whether Hornets boss Wilder will still be in charge at Vicarage Road next season but, if this was his last game, then at least he signed off with a win.

The managers

Watford’s Chris Wilder:

“The message to the players was that there is always something to play for. There’s always somebody watching, there’s always that pride in pulling that shirt on, whether as an individual or as a team. From my point of view it could have been a really disappointing afternoon. The atmosphere might have turned one way but it didn’t because we’ve got a result. The supporters want to see a winning team and they’ve seen a winning team today, even all three results could have happened.

“We had some good moments first half and they had some good moments first half. But in the second half we get the goals in quick succession and then it’s a comfortable afternoon. To get a small consolation out of a deeply disappointing season is a small positive. But it was disappointing when we’re walking around (on the lap of appreciation) because this shouldn’t have been the end of the season. But it is and there’s a reason behind that."

Stoke’s Alex Neil:

“My verdict is that game pretty much sums up our season. I don’t think it was a poor performance. I thought in the first half we were really good at times, we created some really good chances. But, ultimately, if you don’t stick the ball in the net and then you can’t defend in moments, because that was all Watford had in the second half, moments.

“Their first goal was quite a good goal. Their boy cuts in and puts it in the far corner. Their second goal was just a one-v-one situation where we just don’t deal with it and the ball ends up in the back of our net. But we had three or four similar opportunities and we don’t manage to convert any of them. That’s basically the tale of our season for me. This season, at both ends of the pitch, we haven’t been good enough."