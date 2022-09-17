Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road.

It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind.

With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that evaded the Watford central defenders and dropped at the feet of Bennette, who swivelled and turned home to square a match of errors and curious goals.

Such a prospect did not look likely in a dour opening half-hour.

Without the injured Ross Stewart, Mowbray had decided against trying to play a false number nine and instead pressed four players up as a false forward line up against the Watford rearguard.

Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard occupied the central roles, while Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke kept the home full-backs fully occupied in their own half, denying them the freedom to burst forward on the overlap.

Watford were left to send over a series of crosses that were delivered by players who should have been in the area to receive them, which played into the aerial dominance of Sunderland central defender Danny Batth in particular.

It all added up to a contest that was tactically fascinating but low on goalmouth action apart from a Lynden Gooch shot that drifted wide and a Joao Pedro effort that was comfortably held by Anthony Patterson.

Then, out of nowhere, Colombian teenager Yaser Asprilla curled a clever ball into space on the left for Hassane Kamara to chase. The full-back's cross was shovelled into the path of Keinan Davis by Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson, leaving the on-loan Aston Villa striker the easiest of tap-ins on his first Watford start.

If that goal came as a surprise, it was nothing compared to the Sunderland equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

A ball across the box found Clarke, who was struggling to keep his feet to force in a shot when Aji Alese took over and slid it under the advancing Daniel Bachmann.

Hamza Choudhury appeared to clear the ball off the line, only for the watch of referee John Busby to buzz and alert everyone inside Vicarage Road that goal-line technology had judged the ball to found the net.

The second half began with almost total Watford domination. Pedro was at the heart of most of it, slipping an acute pass into the path of Asprilla, who shot tamely at Patterson.

It then required Batth to throw his body in the way of a Davis shot and referee Busby to ignore Watford's penalty appeals when Kamara's cross appeared to catch the outstretched arm of Gooch.

The home side's pressure eventually told just past the hour. Pedro's free-kick was headed back by William Troost-Ekong. Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien then outjumped Kortney Hause only to head straight into his own net.

The visitors roused themselves once more, but were thwarted by an offside flag after Clarke had turned home a cross from substitute Amad Diallo.

Their best chance fell to another replacement, Leon Dajaku, seven minutes from time when he raced clear only to drag his mistimed shot wide of the far post.

That was until Benette finally levelled four minutes later.

What the managers said...

Watford's Rob Edwards: "I'm frustrated with the result but overall I saw a lot of positive signs today. For a 20-minute spell after half-time I saw the team that we want to be for 90 minutes. If you look at the consistency of the performance, there are lots of good signs. But we need to maintain that consistency within games.

"It's amazing how goals can change games. We got the second goal and it's happened a few times now that we've scored and then switched off a bit. We want to have that intensity for the full game. I can't fault the efforts and commitment of the players today. What I want us to learn from is that when we're on top and in the ascendancy, we need to ride that as long as we can."

Sunderland's Tony Mowbray: "Jewi really can't communicate with anyone at the club yet. He literally finds it difficult to understand anything we tell him. He just smiles at everything. That's the same for a few of the substitutes I put on today. When they stood on a chair and sang their initiation songs, they were all in French, so they got clapped off pretty quickly.

"But as a club, we will help them with that and get them lessons. That's a lot better for them than sitting in a hotel room and trying to learn it through television. The real positive is that the young lads helped us recover from 2-1 down today and get a point, which will help them. But if they hadn't done it in training, I wouldn't have put them on. You can't keep knocking them back and leaving them on the bench."