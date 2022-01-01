Watford 0-1 Tottenham: Davinson Sanchez's 96th-minute winner denies hosts first clean sheet of season

Davinson Sanchez's 96th-minute header sparked jubilant scenes from Antonio Conte as Tottenham continued their resurgence under the Italian with a dramatic 1-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

In a game that was delayed during the second half after a supporter was taken ill in the Graham Taylor Stand, both sides were left feeling aggrieved by the decisions of referee Rob Jones, who turned down penalty appeals in either half involving Harry Kane and Joshua King.

Watford had conceded 15 goals during a five-match losing streak, but Kane and company were frustrated by an inspired Daniel Bachmann before Sanchez's very late intervention.

It looked like being another case of two points dropped following the 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton, but Sanchez rose to glance home Heung-Min Son's free-kick as Watford were once more crestfallen and wondering if their first Premier League clean sheet of the season will ever arrive.

The result means Antonio Conte stretches his unbeaten run to eight games as manager. Spurs rise to fifth place on 33 points, two points adrift of Arsenal in the final remaining Champions League berth with two games in hand on their north London rivals, while Watford remain in 17th position, two points above the relegation zone having played two games more than Burnley in 18th place.

Player ratings Watford: Bachmann (8), Troost-Ekong (7), Sierralta (7), Cathcart (7), Masina (7), Sissoko (6), Sema (6), Kucka (7), Louza (7), King (6), Dennis (5).



Subs: Cleverley (n/a), Joao Pedro (6), Cucho (n/a)



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Sanchez (8), Dier (7), Davies (7), Reguilon (7), Royal (6), Skipp (7), Hojbjerg (7), Moura (6), Son (7), Kane (6).



Subs: Winks (6), Gil (n/a), Lo Celso (n/a).



Man of the match: Davinson Sanchez.

How Spurs floored Watford with late show

Ahead of the game, Conte revealed he is planning a meeting with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad. The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.

Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte is discovering that creating a more ruthless streak is a priceless commodity. Here, they couldn't have left it any later.

Team news Watford manager Claudio Ranieri made three changes from the side which lost 4-1 to West Ham on December 28. William Troost-Ekong returned to the side, along with Ken Sema and Imran Louza while Tom Cleverley returned to the bench after a slight hamstring problem.



Antonio Conte made two changes from the Tottenham side who were frustrated by Southampton. Lucas Moura and Oliver Skipp were named in the team with Harry Winks and Dele Alli among the substitutes.

Watford received a boost on the eve of the encounter after Emmanuel Dennis was omitted from Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, with the country's federation accusing the club of "baring fangs".

But in the opening 45 minutes, the Hornets were toothless, as Dennis' tame effort having been released by Joshua King inside the opening exchanges was one of two inconsequential efforts before the break.

Image: Watford's Joshua King duels for the ball with Tottenham's Ben Davies

The other fell to Ken Sema on the transition, but it drew another routine save for the underworked Hugo Lloris. It was Tottenham who dictated proceedings, smart in their striking N17-inspired purple third strip, they navigated their way around Vicarage Road with ease.

What will have frustrated Conte in the opening 15 minutes was that his side had 75 per cent possession and 40 per cent of the game has been in Watford's defensive third, but there was not a single half chance to show for their efforts.

That changed when Lucas Moura's cross was only half cleared by the returning William Troost-Ekong with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's rising half volley clearing the crossbar.

Kane had a sighter when he expertly swivelled inside Craig Cathcart to test Daniel Bachmann before Hojbjerg invited Sergio Reguilon to arrow his shot hard towards the far corner, bringing a fine two-handed save from the Watford goalkeeper.

It preceded a flashpoint as moments later, Spurs felt they ought to have a penalty when Troost-Ekong appeared to barge Kane in the back inside the box, and while referee Rob Jones was unmoved, replays showed Kane might well have been offside when he was picked out by Moura.

As so often this term Watford hadn't heeded the warning in any case, as a slack pass out from Bachmann was gobbled up by the excellent Oliver Skipp to set up Kane. Just about everyone inside the stadium expected the net to bulge but the England captain's curled effort veered just wide of the left-hand post.

Tottenham were in complete control and were left scratching their heads that by the time the interval arrived they were still level. Yet there was little change upon the restart as after Reguilon's deflected strike rippled the side-netting, Kane renewed his battle with Bachmann with his left-footed dipper tipped over.

Dennis was withdrawn at the break and replaced by Joao Pedro but Watford would come close to taking the lead against the run of play when Sema dispossessed Royal and set up King as his precise strike from the edge of the box was brilliantly tipped around the post by Lloris at full stretch.

It was Watford's turn to feel aggrieved when Pedro did brilliantly to find a route to goal despite the attentions of Sanchez and Skipp, whose late shirt-tug led to referee Rob Jones to instinctively blow his whistle instead of playing the advantage. Skipp was booked and Pedro's resulting free-kick cleared the bar.

Image: Watford's Joshua King duels for the ball with Tottenham's Ben Davies

Son had been quiet, but the South Korean had his head in his hands when he was unable to get greater purchase on a backheeled effort from Royal's inviting low cross at the midway point of the second period.

Five minutes later, Son was already wheeling away thinking he had scored when he ran onto Moura's pass to guide a controlled volley on target but the alert Bachmann followed it all the way to paw it to safety.

Then came the moment of concern which led to eight minutes of stoppage time as paramedics raced across the pitch to provide medical treatment for a supporter in the Graham Taylor Stand. After a lengthy delay, it felt like the contest was petering out when Sanchez provided a final twist in the tale as the Colombian rose to flick Son's free-kick beyond Bachmann.

Conte led the celebrations on the touchline. It was a cruel blow in a season of struggles for Watford as it confirmed a sixth straight loss. At this rate, it surely can't be long before they are in the relegation zone.

Image: Tottenham's Heung-Min Son and Watford's Imran Louza battle for the ball

Man of the match: Davinson Sanchez

Image: Sanchez celebrates his late goal with Eric Dier

Davinson Sánchez has scored two goals in his last five Premier League games for Tottenham, more than he had netted in his first 108 games in the competition (1).

Sánchez's header was the latest winning goal Spurs have scored in a Premier League game since Opta have exact times of goals in the division (from 2006-07), timed at 95:45.

Image: Emerson Royal in possession for Spurs

Tottenham have yet to lose a Premier League game under Antonio Conte (8 - W5 D3), extending the longest unbeaten start by a Spurs manager in league competition.

Watford have won just one of their last 18 league games against Tottenham (D6 L11), beating them 2-1 at Vicarage Road in September 2018.

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has lost each of his last five Premier League games against fellow Italian managers. In contrast, Antonio Conte has never lost a Premier League match against an Italian manager (W5 D1) - three of those wins have come against Ranieri.

Since Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge in October, Watford have lost more Premier League matches than any other side in this period (9).

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 23 goals in his last 22 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted sides (14 goals, 9 assists).

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League starts for Tottenham against Watford (5 goals, 2 assists).

What's next?

Watford visit Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup next Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Tottenham face Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge; live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event; kick-off 7.45pm.