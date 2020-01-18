Watford 0-0 Tottenham: Troy Deeney penalty miss costly for Hornets

Troy Deeney's penalty is saved by Paulo Gazzaniga

Watford striker Troy Deeney missed a penalty before Ignacio Pussetto's goal-line block denied Tottenham a late winner in a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

Paulo Gazzaniga kept out Deeney's 70th-minute spot-kick, awarded for a Jan Vertonghen handball, as Watford were left to rue missing a number of gilt-edged, second-half chances, while Spurs' search for a Premier League win now stretches to four games.

Heung-Min Son was denied by Ben Foster before half-time but, within minutes of the restart, Abdoulaye Doucoure and man-of-the-match Ismaila Sarr wasted glorious opportunities to open the scoring, before Deeney fluffed his lines from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go.

Spurs could have snatched an undeserved victory in added time when Serge Aurier's cross was nudged goalwards by a diving Erik Lamela, but Pussetto cleared off the line to extend Watford's unbeaten run to six league games.

How Spurs held on to draw at Watford

The form of these two clubs over the festive period put a markedly different spin on what may have been seen as an easy three points for the visitors only a few weeks ago, but Watford are a different club under Nigel Pearson.

From the off they set out to frustrate Tottenham without the ball and hurt them with it, and Gerard Deulofeu should have tested Gazzaniga from one such break, but he fired well wide from 20 yards.

Gerard Deulofeu regularly tested Spurs' defence with his pace

At the other end, Son twice found space on the left but he appeared to have left his shooting boots at Hotspur Way, while Lucas Moura wasted the chance of the half by shooting straight at the onrushing Foster when played through in the box.

Tottenham looked somewhat toothless without talisman Harry Kane and the travelling fans did not clap their side off at the break, but if there was hope of a better performance after half-time, it never materialised.

Within six minutes of the restart Watford missed two golden chances, with Doucoure first shooting into the side-netting from a tight angle four yards out, before a looping ball into the box found Sarr who scuffed an effort wide from a similar distance.

At the other end, Spurs nearly caught Watford napping as Dele Alli headed Aurier's cross over the bar, and the hosts were again exposed on the break as Son outpaced both centre-backs before firing just over from a good position.

Ignacio Pussetto cleared off the line in injury-time to earn Watford a point

Both sides were lacking a clinical finish and, after Vertonghen was penalised for handball on Deulofeu's shot, Deeney's penalty summed up the afternoon when his poor spot-kick was kept out by Gazzaniga.

That miss appeared to extinguish the spark in what had been a high-tempo encounter up to that point, until, in injury-time, Lamela slid in to turn Aurier's low ball towards goal, only for Pussetto - who had only been on the pitch for three minutes - to clear off the line and deny Jose Mourinho's side a much-needed win by a matter of inches.

What's next?

Watford travel to relegation rivals Aston Villa on Tuesday night at 7.30pm, while Spurs host Norwich at the same time on Wednesday.