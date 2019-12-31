Watford vs Wolves preview

Wolves start 2020 with a trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Wolves in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Team news

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa serves a one-game ban following his dismissal for two bookable offences in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Nigel Pearson must decide on whether Craig Dawson or Adam Masina will come into the Hornets backline. Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah could start with Will Hughes set to miss out with a hip injury.

Adrian Mariappa is shown a red card by Simon Hooper against Aston Villa

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are expected to start for Wolves after being rested from the start against Liverpool, while Romain Saiss is expected to feature after also being rotated out at Anfield.

Joao Moutinho is due a rest while Patrick Cutrone missed the 1-0 loss on Merseyside as a result of illness but could return.

Opta stats

After winning their first Premier League meeting with Wolves, Watford have lost their last two against them, including a 1-2 loss in this exact fixture last season.

Wolves have won three of their last four away league games against Watford (L1), more than they had in their first 15 such visits against them (W2 D5 L8).

Watford haven't won their first league game of a calendar year since 2011 (3-0 vs Portsmouth), losing seven in a row before a 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in 2019.

In the top-flight, Wolves haven't won their first league game of a calendar year since 1981 (D1 L6), losing each of the last four in a row.

Watford have kept clean sheets in their last three home league matches, last keeping four in a row in March 2014 (five); they have never kept four in a row at Vicarage Road in the top-flight.

Wolves have conceded the first goal in more different Premier League games than any other side this season (13). However, they've only gone on to lose four of those 13 games (W2 D7), and have gained more points from behind than any other side so far in 2019-20 (14).

Watford lost their first league game in each of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. Indeed, they last won their first league game of a decade in the 1960s, beating Exeter 5-2 in the old fourth division.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has won as many points in four Premier League games in charge this season (7 - W2 D1 L1) as Quique Sánchez Flores managed in his 10 games in 2019-20 (W1 D4 L5).

Watford captain Troy Deeney has scored three of the six goals the Hornets have scored in the Premier League under Nigel Pearson - he's looking to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2018.

Wolves Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 26 goals in 31 games in all competitions this season (17 goals, 9 assists), more than any other Premier League player. It's two more than the Mexican was involved in 44 appearances last term (17 goals, 7 assists).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

This is another good game. Watching Wolves on Sunday, other than Man City, they are the best team that has gone to Anfield and taken Liverpool on. They were hard done-by with the VAR nonsense.

There is no doubt they are a cracking side. Watford have had a massive lift, but they are closing the gap. It was a convincing win at the weekend and you can see all of the players have got a lift from Nigel Pearson.

The defence looks more solid, while Nuno Espirito Santo may need to freshen it up a little bit. Wolves have a massive FA Cup tie coming up, but Watford are definitely on the up too. Wolves are only five points behind Chelsea, and they will continue to impress here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves to bounce back?

