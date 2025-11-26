West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Birmingham City: Marvin Ducksch earns point for Blues

Marvin Ducksch's equaliser for Birmingham denied West Brom victory in a 1-1 draw in a typical blood and thunder West Midlands derby at The Hawthorns.

Alex Mowatt's 50th career goal gave Albion a deserved 12th-minute lead but they failed to take their chances and were pegged back by Ducksch's 78th-minute header.

In a fast and furious start, Albion created two chances before taking a deserved lead.

Dangerman Mikey Johnston burst from halfway to tee up Isaac Price but the former Everton man's angled drive flashed inches over the bar.

Callum Styles then took advantage of acres of space to cut inside and force James Beadle to tip the ball sideways.

Albion were forced into an 11th-minute substitution when Toby Collyer was forced off to be replaced by Ousmane Diakite.

But Ryan Mason's side brushed aside the disruption to take the lead.

Mowatt lashed a low drive in off Phil Neumann from 20 yards to fly beyond Beadle after Birmingham failed to clear George Campbell's long throw-in from the right.

Johnston's curling free kick fell a yard or two wide. Then the winger engineered himself another opportunity only to curl the ball narrowly over following another surge forward.

There was an approximate five-minute delay to the start of the second half because of what appeared to be a problem with the radio communication between the officials.

Albion had more chances to double their lead just after the restart.

Aune Heggebo's header was held by Beadle, before Karlan Grant cut inside and his goalbound shot hit Neumann, deflecting wide.

Blues had a rare half chance after the hour but Jay Stansfield's pull back was fractionally beyond the sliding Patrick Roberts, who ended up in the back of the net.

Twice Price found himself in acres of space in front of goal as Albion broke quickly, only to waste his chances.

First he opted to square but his pass was cut out, then he aimed for the far corner but curled wide.

Albion went close from Christoph Klarer's clearing header from Johnston's cross, which drifted agonisingly wide.

Baggies fans howled for a penalty when, clean-through, Heggebo fell under challenge from Roberts as he shaped to shoot.

Blues equalised against the run of play when Ducksch glanced in Tommy Doyle's free kick from 12 yards out for the German's third goal in two games.

Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths produced a double save to deny shots from Roberts and Tomoki Iwata before Mowatt's volley flew wide as both sides went for the winner.

The managers

West Brom's Ryan Mason:

"We were 1-0 up and created opportunities to make it 2-0 and couldn't make it count - that's why I was frustrated.

"The players are putting in so much effort and quality at times as well but we're not doing enough to get over the line.

"It's something we need to try to improve and help the players as much as possible because it's close and we have been there in so many games this season.

"We're coming out on the wrong end of results where we feel like we've had situations to create some distance between us and the opposition, then we've been punished for it."

Birmingham's Chris Davies:

"At the end of the season we will look back at that and say it was a very important goal.

"We've brought these attacking players in to have these big moments.

"Marvin has shown his quality in other games, his link-up play and intelligence and his goal contributions - not just scoring but the way he links with others. That's been very strong.

"Being a goal down in a local derby when we weren't at our best, to come away with a point is a good point."