West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Isaac Price strikes early as Ryan Mason gets off to winning start with Baggies

New West Brom head coach Ryan Mason made a winning start as his side recorded a narrow 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over Blackburn in their season opener at The Hawthorns.

Isaac Price's 15th-minute goal gave Albion a deserved victory in Mason's first game in charge, with Aune Heggebo and Price again going close, while Blackburn's only serious threat came from Yuki Ohashi's saved shot.

The hosts ended the match with 10 men after Darnell Furlong was sent off at the death.

Former Tottenham assistant coach Mason, 34, who replaced Tony Mowbray in June, gave debuts to centre-back Nat Phillips and striker Heggebo, who the Baggies signed from Liverpool and Brann respectively this summer.

Image: West Brom's Isaac Price fires a shot at the Blackburn goal

Blackburn head coach Valerien Ismael - who returned to his former club for the first time since he left in February 2022 - handed first Rovers competitive outings to Ryan Alebiosu, Dion De Neve and Axel Henriksson.

Albion made the better start and the hard-running Price was at the heart of it.

The attacking midfielder's 25-yard curling free-kick was scooped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Balazs Toth, who then punched away Alex Mowatt's resulting corner.

Ex-Everton youngster Price swept home a loose ball from seven yards after Rovers failed to deal with Mowatt's inswinging corner. Heggebo wrestled Alebiosu off the ball to carve out the chance.

West Brom should have made it 2-0 soon afterwards following the best move of the match so far. Heggebo started and finished it as his shot was blocked by Toth after he burst goalwards and fed Tom Fellows before seizing on the return.

The Norwegian reached the ball first, but perhaps should have left it to Price, as they collided.

Blackburn's only real threat came in the 32nd minute when Ohashi spun Bologna target Torbjorn Heggem and his tight-angled shot was fumbled away by Josh Griffiths.

Ohashi appealed for a penalty after a tussle with Heggem ended with the Rovers striker dramatically dropping to the ground. But referee David Webb swiftly waved play on.

Rovers replaced De Neve with Augustus Kargbo at half-time as they sought a way back into the game.

But it was Albion who continued to look more dangerous. Price threatened when he raced clear after Blackburn surrendered possession in midfield.

His low left-footed shot was heading for the bottom corner but Toth shovelled it behind.

Albion left-back Callum Styles crashed a left-footed half-volley just over the angle after the ball sat up invitingly for the shot.

Rovers substitute Lewis Miller twice headed wide from set-pieces as the visitors pushed for an elusive equaliser.

Albion ended the game with 10 men after Furlong was sent off for a second bookable offence after a clash of heads with Ohashi - but the hosts survived a late aerial onslaught.

