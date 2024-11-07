West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Burnley: Clarets controversially denied Jaidon Anthony winner in goalless draw

Goal-shy West Brom and Burnley played out a goalless Championship draw on Thursday night.

The Baggies had scored just two in their last six before this clash at The Hawthorns, with Burnley mustering just four in their last seven - so it wasn't a huge surprise that goals were hard to come by.

But the Clarets will likely feel the more aggrieved with the draw, as they were controversially denied a second-half winner via Jaidon Anthony, who was deemed to have committed a foul before heading in.

Burnley stay fourth in the Championship, two points off Sheffield United in second. West Brom are two points further back in fifth.

Burnley denied winner at The Hawthorns

Both sides have struggled for a clinical edge of late, and it showed in the first half with a real dearth of quality in the final third.

It was most apparent on 27 minutes when a loose pass from John Swift allowed Jeremy Sarmiento in on West Brom's goal, but his relatively tame effort allowed Alex Palmer to make the save.

Burnley did think they'd taken the lead just before the hour, but they were controversially denied as Anthony headed in at the far post, but was deemed to have pushed Callum Styles in the back before doing so. Replays showed it was very soft.

West Brom have now drawn six games in a row for the first time in their history.

Frustrated Parker: It was a goal | Corberan: It looked a foul

Burnley boss Scott Parker:

"I've watched it back and it was a goal from my point of view. It's disappointing obviously that the referee has decided to give that decision.

"There is a little hand, but nothing that's influenced the player too much. I don't want to get too involved in it, but it's a legitimate goal and it's gone against us today.

"Overall the performance was a lot more positive today than where it has been."

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan:

"From my point of view from the bench it was a foul.

"In general as a team we were good in the first half and we created some opportunities.

"In the second half they were better than us until the last third of it. They were more compact than us and we struggled to create chances."