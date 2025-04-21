West Bromwich Albion 1-3 Derby County: Rams claim vital win to boost aims of staying up

Derby boosted their hopes of staying in the Sky Bet Championship with a much-needed 3-1 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Just a third victory away from home all season secured John Eustace's side a vital three points in their quest for safety and results elsewhere mean the Rams stay out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Five defeats from their last six have punctured West Brom's play-offs hopes and their latest started when they were twice punished from set-pieces which were finished by Ebou Adams and Jerry Yates to give Derby a two-goal cushion at the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marcus Harness whips in a corner and captain Ebou Adams meets it at the near post to head home!

The Rams were made to sweat when Adam Armstrong pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go but they sealed the three points late on when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing came off the bench to score his third goal of the season.

The home supporters made their feelings known towards players and boss Tony Mowbray as boos rang around The Hawthorns from those that were still left in the stadium.

The visitors settled nerves inside the away end when they took the lead with seven minutes on the clock. Adams jumped highest at the near post to bullet a header past Josh Griffiths from Marcus Harness' corner.

West Brom offered little in the way of a response. A quick throw-in released Tom Fellows beyond the back-line but his ball across was quickly snuffed out by the recovering Rams defenders.

Derby doubled their advantage on the half-hour and a set-piece proved to be the Baggies' downfall once again.

Harness sent in another teasing delivery which was flicked on by the head of Sondre Langas and touched by Matt Clarke into the path of Yates who touched home.

The hosts were limited to half-chances in front of a dejected home support who have seen their play-offs hopes falter in recent weeks.

They were denied by a superb Josh Vickers save when Mikey Johnston showed quick feet to get the beating of Kane Wilson and he fired a cross towards Fellows who arrowed the ball towards goal but the Derby keeper got down well to tip it behind.

The Rams seemed content to sit behind the ball in the second half but West Brom were still not able to threaten their relegation-threatened opponents, with Torbjorn Heggem's header next to go wide.

West Brom halved the deficit in the 70th minute when Armstrong broke the offside trap and latched onto Grady Diangana's pass before expertly dispatching the ball beyond Griffiths.

Derby secured maximum points when Adams lobbed a pass beyond the Baggies' high line and Mendez-Laing rounded Griffiths before slamming home to send the away fans into raptures.

The managers

West Brom's Tony Mowbray:

"I felt they lacked a bit of courage on the ball, too many backwards and sideways passes.

"Our situation over the defeats at Coventry and Bristol City have affected confidence.

"You need big characters when things are tough and tricky, so it was a disappointing day for us all.

"I feel disappointed for the fans and players, I've told them what I think is missing. They have to get together in the dressing room, root it out and turn up in the next two performances.

"I felt the team lacked a little bit of bravery and it was unlike us to lose the goals we did. It's frustrating because however you try and inspire a football team with your words, it obviously isn't finding the right buttons to push."

Derby's John Eustace:

"We had a game plan coming into it and I thought we were spot on.

"We had a setback on Friday and were excellent in the second half, so to come back here with a performance like that is pleasing. We work hard on set pieces and I was pleased to see two come off today.

"The Championship is relentless. If you start worrying about the other teams you'll cause yourself problems. I'm focused on my football team.

"To get a win now is really pleasing, we recovered from a couple of setbacks."