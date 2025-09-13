West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Derby County: Andi Weimann steers Rams to first win of season

Derby secured their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season after a 1-0 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Andi Weimann, who has played for Aston Villa, Wolves and the Baggies, grabbed the decisive goal in the 84th minute.

It condemned Ryan Mason's side to a first league loss of the campaign having taken 10 points from their first four matches.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides and created an early opportunity for Isaac Price, his well-struck volley being caught by Jacob Zetterstrom.

Mason's men were forced to be patient in their build-up when searching for the opening goal with Derby, set up in a very low defensive block, fighting for every ball.

Ben Brereton Diaz made his first start for the Rams, replacing Rhian Brewster, and an inviting cross from Callum Elder presented the forward with an opportunity to make his mark but his headed effort dragged wide of the post.

The Baggies looked to exploit the wide areas in the first half - specifically the right side - using Jed Wallace and Price's expertise to get passes into the 18-yard area.

Callum Styles' strike looked destined for the top corner in the 32nd minute but it was bravely blocked by the head of Matt Clarke to keep the score level.

Price was lively for Albion, and a consistent thorn in the side of the Derby defence, and the West Brom faithful shared their appreciation of him - he almost repaid that faith when his delicately chipped effort narrowly missed the target.

After the restart, a superb chance fell to the feet of Lewis Travis, who captained the Rams side, but Nat Phillips lunged his body at the ball to deny any chance of conceding.

Tensions were rising in the Black Country as Travis received a yellow card for time-wasting and Albion's Styles got a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Carlton Morris.

With time ticking on, John Eustace's plan seemed to be working but fresh ideas were needed and Patrick Agyemang was introduced for his Derby debut.

Some individual brilliance from Weimann broke the deadlock, the former Albion man delaying his strike before slotting past Josh Griffiths into the bottom corner.

Jayson Molumby unleashed a powerful half-volley in the hope of getting the hosts level which crashed off the crossbar and no Albion player was able to secure the rebound.

