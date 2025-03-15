West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Hull City: Abu Kamara's equaliser denies promotion-chasing Baggies victory

West Brom's Isaac Price scored his first goal in English football but his side were pegged back by Hull's late revival in a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw.

Price's breakthrough came in the 68th minute after John Swift hit the bar in one of several missed Albion chances, only for Hull substitute Abu Kamara to equalise in the 80th minute.

The visitors were then denied three times by Albion goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith at The Hawthorns.

Early Albion pressure saw Adam Armstrong fail to connect properly from Price's cross, while Karlan Grant delayed shooting and his cross was overhit for Johnston.

At the other end, Hull's Mason Burstow volleyed just wide, before the hosts returned to the attack when Mikey Johnston's low shot was gratefully gathered by goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

Grant just failed to convert Jayson Molumby's cross after a pass from Price, before Hull defender Charlie Hughes earned the game's first booking after pulling down Armstrong as he chased Price's pass.

Albion were dominating without troubling Pandur and there was a feeling that they had a reluctance to shoot at times.

On other occasions their timing was out. This was the case when Grant breezed past Sean McLoughlin only for Armstrong - flinging himself full length for a diving header - to fractionally miss his fellow striker's cross.

Armstrong missed a clear chance five minutes before half-time when he scooped a shot over the bar from Molumby's pullback.

Wildsmith had been a virtual spectator but he had to be alert to catch Matt Crooks' deflected shot under pressure from Kyle Joseph for a looping ball.

Price was off target with a spectacular effort when his full-blooded volley from Torbjorn Heggem's cross flew comfortably over the bar.

Albion began the second half with purpose and Swift sidefooted against the bar from just outside the area from Johnston's square pass.

But Crooks glanced over from Hughes' cross then Joseph missed Burstow's inviting centre as Hull looked for the breakthrough.

Pandur was called into action in the 58th minute, repelling Price's sidefooted volley at the far post from Heggem's cross.

Former Everton youngster Price put the hosts ahead, guiding home a nonchalant volley from just outside the box after Hughes headed away Johnston's corner.

Price was close to making it 2-0 with an almost identical effort from Heggem's cross, but it skidded just wide.

However, it was 1-1 when Kamara - seven minutes after coming on - reacted first to bundle home following fellow substitute Kasey Palmer's header across goal from Lewie Coyle's deep cross.

Wildsmith then made successive diving saves, tipping away Joe Gelhardt's shot then substitute Lincoln Henrique's angled follow-up.

And Wildsmith foiled Kamara in a one on one after Joseph set him up on the break.

The managers

West Brom's Tony Mowbray:

"I'm left frustrated and disappointed. Did they deserve a draw? Maybe from what they did late on, but we have to be more ruthless and have more end product.

"We had 16 shots but only three on target. From that amount of shots we have to hit the target seven or eight times, not three.

"I was frustrated that we were not two or three goals up because at 1-0 you're always susceptible to conceding one to a bit of quality.

"We should have scored more in the first half - you can't have 60 to 70 per cent possession and not have enough shots or work the goalkeeper for the positions we got into. We have to find the answers to that.

"Our keeper made saves late on but it felt like we were the dominant force, yet we have to be more clinical."

Hull's Ruben Selles:

"In the first half they (West Brom) were really good and we had difficulty holding them.

"But from the start of the second half we were better and competitive, although we conceded a goal from the corner.

"With the substitutions, we changed the dynamic of the game. We scored one goal and could have scored a second.

"We showed we had come for the three points. We made the game about us as we got better and better.

"We proved - as we have done in a lot of games - that we are as competitive as anybody.

"I am happy because of that performance - the team is starting to look solid."