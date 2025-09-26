West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City. Sky Bet Championship.
The Hawthorns.
West Bromwich Albion 1
- S Iling-Junior (10th minute)
Leicester City 1
- N Phillips (93rd minute own goal)
West Brom 1-1 Leicester: Nat Phillips' 93rd-minute own goal earns dramatic point for Marti Cifuentes' Foxes
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on Friday night; Nat Phillips' 93rd-minute own goal rescues a dramatic point for Marti Cifuentes' Foxes
Friday 26 September 2025 22:23, UK
Nat Phillips' 93rd-minute own goal helped Leicester rescue a point from a 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns.
On his full debut, Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior had put the Baggies in front with a magnificent solo effort after 10 minutes.
But shortly after Josh Maja's incredible miss from inside the six-yard box, Bobby Decordova-Reid's shot hit Phillips' shin and nestled in the back of the net to silence The Hawthorns.
Ryan Mason likes his West Brom side to dominate the ball, but it became clear early on that their chances to do so would be limited. Even so, after a bright Leicester start, it was the hosts who found the opener with their first attack.
Aune Heggebo's deft touch set up Iling-Junior, who showed tremendous balance and poise to ride the challenge of Wout Faes and roll a shot into the bottom right corner, despite being flanked by Luke Thomas and Boubakary Soumare.
Leicester found it difficult to test an organised Baggies defence, who doubled up on Abdul Fatawu on the right. They went direct from time to time, but the change of approach could not change the fact they ended the first half without a shot on target.
They found more space to operate in after the break, but were wasteful with it. Jannik Vestergaard's header straight at Josh Griffiths proved to be their only shot on target, with Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks and Julian Carranza each lifting efforts from range harmlessly over the bar.
Maja had the chance to put the result beyond doubt for the hosts when he followed up a free-kick that was parried by Jakub Stolarczyk, but he blazed over when it looked easier to score - and the miss proved costly just a few minutes later, when Phillips' unfortunate touch hit the back of the net.
The managers
West Brom's Ryan Mason:
To follow...
Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:
To follow...