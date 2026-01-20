West Bromwich Albion 0-5 Norwich City: Canaries thump five past sorry Baggies at The Hawthorns

West Brom were plunged into a Sky Bet Championship relegation battle as improving Norwich won 5-0 at The Hawthorns.

Oscar Schwartau put Philippe Clement's side ahead in the 16th minute, and a desperate first half for Eric Ramsay's outfit was followed by second-half goals by Ali Ahmed (49), half-time substitute Anis Ben Slimane (69), Ben Chrisene (73) and Mathias Kvistgaarden (90).

Albion have now lost four Championship games in a row and have suffered eight losses in their last 10, Norwich moving to within a point of their hosts.

Schwartau ended a quiet opening with a stunning strike.

The Denmark under-21 international midfielder's sweet low drive from 25 yards ripped into the bottom corner of the net, giving goalkeeper Josh Griffiths no chance.

Schwartau's third goal of the season came after a short pass from Kenny McLean.

Headers from Sammy Iling-Junior and Krystian Bielik missed the target from deliveries from Mikey Johnston and Callum Styles.

Iling-Junior's curling effort smacked against the post from 25 yards just before half-time, Vladan Kovacevic rooted to the spot.

Not surprisingly, Albion were booed off at the interval.

New head coach Ramsay responded by making a triple substitution, introducing Jed Wallace, Jayson Molumby and Aune Heggebo for Isaac Price, Nat Phillips and Josh Maja.

Norwich also made half-time changes, with Slimane and Jose Cordoba replacing Tony Springett and Harry Darling.

Slimane quickly made his presence felt by teeing up Ahmed to sidefoot into the far corner of the net to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute. It was the Canada international's first goal for the Canaries.

Chris Mepham cleared the bar with an unconvincing, untidy effort from Johnston's corner as Albion tried to respond.

Iling-Junior was denied for a third time when his fierce angled shot was tipped over the bar by Kovacevic.

But Albion were made to pay for those misses as Slimane bundled home after Griffiths tipped his first effort onto the post in the 69th minute, with defenders slow to react.

That was the cue for thousands of Albion fans to exit, accompanied by angry chants of "You're not fit to wear the shirt".

Chrisene lashed home Norwich's fourth goal into the roof of the net after two defenders made a hash of heading away McLean's free-kick in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Kvistgaarden tapped home the fifth following a jinking run by fellow sub Papa Amadou Diallo after another giveaway at the back.

