West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Oxford United: Baggies hit back to returning to winning ways

Substitute Aune Heggebo's winner ensured West Brom ended their recent poor run as they came from behind to beat Oxford 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

The Norway striker glanced home in the 70th minute after Greg Leigh's own goal ended the Baggies' 382-minute goal drought and cancelled out Will Lankshear's opener.

Victory was Albion's first in five league games and eased the supporters' growing frustrations at the indifferent form after they booed their side off at half-time.

Oxford have now gone three games without a win and have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Albion started on the front foot and forced five early corners but Oxford defended them well.

Isaac Price's glancing header from Mikey Johnston's corner was the closest Albion came but Ciaron Brown nodded away.

Albion should have taken the lead in the 18th minute but Josh Maja didn't react quickly enough to Przemyslaw Placheta's awful clearance and Johnston's poked follow-up was saved by goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Oxford's first foray was a Placheta shot that whistled wide.

The U's went close to a 25th-minute breakthrough with a tremendous drive from Cameron Brannagan that forced a fingertip save from Josh Griffiths.

Johnston continued to look Albion's most dangerous player and he curled a couple of yards wide after cutting inside on a mazy run.

Oxford had a penalty appeal turned down in the 41st minute when on-loan Tottenham striker Lankshear - who finished last season at Albion - appeared to be wrestled to the ground by Nat Phillips.

Lankshear, who clearly had his shirt tugged, beat the ground in frustration after hitting the deck but referee Jacob Miles decided it was a case of six of one and half a dozen of the other.

The half-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from frustrated Albion fans as their barren run continued.

But the game burst into life with two goals in the space of three minutes as Oxford took the lead against the run of play after 54 minutes.

Lankshear found the roof of the net from Placheta's cross after a speedy burst down the right, his fifth goal for United after failing to find the net for West Brom.

But Albion were level two minutes later when Johnston's cross was turned home by U's left-back Leigh.

The home fans had more to cheer in the 70th minute when Albion went ahead after Heggebo glanced home Price's cross.

Brannagan tested Griffiths again from distance and the goalkeeper was forced to tip his drive around the post as the Baggies held on.

