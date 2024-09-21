West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Josh Maja seals narrow win for Championship leaders

Wayne Rooney was dealt a reality check as his Plymouth side fell to a 1-0 defeat away to West Brom.

The win did not come easy for Carlos Corberan's side, who were frustrated after thrice being denied by the post in the first half.

A week after a memorable victory at home to high-flying Sunderland, Rooney's side were reminded of their poor start to the season - despite putting in a strong showing against the unbeaten league leaders.

The hosts almost got off to a perfect start as Karlan Grant broke into the box and played a simple ball across to Josh Maja but, after taking a bobble, the Nigerian's effort whistled just beyond the far post.

After riding their luck at times to keep the score level, Argyle had their first significant chance in the 20th minute, but Ryan Hardie failed to keep his headed effort on target after a powerful Ibrahim Cissoko cross.

Albion immediately came close to scoring at the other end, when Grant cut across the box and beat Kornel Szucs to tee up a shot - a curling effort which was denied by the far post.

Corberan's side were again denied by a post 10 minutes later when Alex Mowatt sent an ambitious effort goal-wards, with only the far post keeping the score goalless.

The Baggies' frustrations were compounded in the 32nd minute when John Swift's curling effort from range caught the wrong side of the far post.

The Baggies relied on Alex Palmer in the closing stages of the half as Darko Gyabi forced him into a good save, while Cissoko's follow-up effort ended up in the side netting.

The hosts thought that they had found the breakthrough when Maja had the ball in the net seconds before half-time, but the flag was immediately raised - ensuring a level scoreline at the break.

Plymouth's start to the second half was a far cry from their first-half showing, as they put the hosts under immediate pressure, and carved more than their fair share of chances - though an opening goal eluded them.

Corberan's side survived the onslaught and, in the 62nd minute, took the lead. Uros Racic played an inch-perfect cross towards the goalmouth, where Maja was waiting to tap in from point-blank range.

A flurry of late Argyle chances proved inconsequential as the Baggies held on to maintain their one-goal advantage - a win which sees them remain top of the Championship.

The managers

West Brom's Carlos Corberan:

To follow...

Plymouth's Wayne Rooney:

To follow...