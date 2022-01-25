West Brom 0-2 Preston: Emil Riis, Cameron Archer strike to end Baggies' unbeaten home record

Preston raised the pressure on Valerien Ismael as they ended West Brom's unbeaten home record with a deserved 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.

The hosts failed to register a single shot on target across 90 minutes and did themselves equally few favours defensively in a performance which saw them booed off at the end of both halves.

Greg Cunningham's deflected cross was turned in on the line by Emil Riis for the visitors' opener five minutes before the break.

Cameron Archer, making his debut after joining on loan from Aston Villa, rubbed salt in the wound against the Villans' West Midlands rivals by doubling the advantage 12 minutes after his entrance, when he nodded home the rebound after Allan Browne's effort was kept out by David Button.

West Brom miss the chance to close the gap on second-placed Blackburn to four points with their first home league loss since May 2021, while Preston's faint hopes of reaching the play-offs are boosted after moving eight points behind Huddersfield in sixth.

West Brom began at a high tempo, perhaps buoyed by their late show against Peterborough at the weekend, but soon found themselves unable to dominate a game where Preston were more than willing to let their own physicality do the talking.

Neither side had managed a shot on target in an attritional opening 40 minutes but there were still warning signs that Preston's opener may be coming, with Browne blazing over and Cunningham's pull-back from a free-kick saved by Button.

The Irishman would be involved when it did follow, with his cross touched by Cedric Kipre towards his own goal, playing Riis onside in the process and inviting him to tap home from close-range.

Ismael responded at the break, bringing on Taylor Gardner-Hickman, and the Baggies' tempo raised itself in the opening exchanges of the second period.

But it did not last. Matt Phillips' blocked shot was about as good as the hosts could manage before they were caught out as Preston flooded bodies forward. Browne's run was not picked up and allowed him to force Button into a save which fell kindly for Archer to nod home.

Any sign of a West Brom comeback, with their unbeaten home record now under severe threat, never materialised and instead the only thing which appeared to stop Preston threatening a third goal was their own contentment with the scoreline. They saw out the last 10 minutes with ease to only add to the chorus of boos which were aimed the home side's way come the final whistle.