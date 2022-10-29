West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie on target as Blades get promotion push back on track

Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track by ending a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over West Brom.

The Baggies fell behind in ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan's first match in charge when Iliman Ndiaye fired in after a neat touch in the penalty area (11).

They were given an even bigger mountain to climb when Oli McBurnie caressed in his seventh goal of what is turning out to be a prosperous campaign soon after (23).

As a result of their first win since September, Paul Heckingbottom's Blades climb to fourth ahead of the remainder of Saturday's action, with West Brom still stranded in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

How the Blades arrested their recent slump

Corberan arrived at The Hawthorns as Steve Bruce's successor just four days ago and would have been hoping to bring the fabled new manager bounce with him. Sheffield United - without a win in six games - had other ideas.

The Blades gradually grew into the game and, just as they had started to build-up a head of steam, they edged ahead when George Baldock's first-time cross was missed by McBurnie, but then seized on by Ndiaye, who had time to take a touch and pick his spot.

It was two just over 10 minutes later, when Ndiaye led a counter, flanked by two men, before dropping off to McBurnie, who took one touch to set himself and then caressed the ball into the bottom right corner with a second.

The visitors did, however, retreat somewhat thereafter, but the closest West Brom came to pulling one back in the first half was when Adam Davies' hands were warmed by a fizzing drive from Matt Phillips. That endeavour was not enough to quell boos from the anxious crowd at the break.

In truth, neither side ever looked like scoring afterwards. Baggies substitutes Jayson Molumby and John Swift tried their luck with shots from distance, while Brandon Thomas-Asante saw a header cleared off the line in the final minute of the 90.

But the one downside on an otherwise positive afternoon for Sheffield United was the fact Rhian Brewster was taken off with a hamstring injury less than 15 minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

