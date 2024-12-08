West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United. Sky Bet Championship.
West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Sheffield United: Blades return to Championship summit with Hawthorns draw
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on Sunday; Torbjorn Heggem put West Brom ahead, before quick-fire goals from Callum O'Hare and Tyrese Campbell; Tom Fellows scored West Brom's equaliser
Sunday 8 December 2024 17:34, UK
Sheffield United returned to the top of the Championship but had to settle for a point as Tom Fellows' second-half equaliser earned West Brom a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns.
The Blades moved a point ahead of Leeds as they extended their unbeaten run to eight matches, while the Baggies drew for the 10th time in 11 games.
Torbjorn Heggem nodded in his first goal of the season to give West Brom a deserved lead, but United turned the game around with two goals inside 98 seconds courtesy of Callum O'Hare and Tyrese Campbell to take a half-time lead.
West Brom have not lost since a defeat to Middlesbrough at the start of October, but that run was in danger until Fellows' deflected effort sent both sides home with a point.
Baggies boss Carlos Corberan brought Callum Styles, Jayson Molumby and Mikey Johnston into the side in place of Mason Holgate, Uros Racic and Lewis Dobbin, while the suspended Harry Souttar was replaced by Femi Seriki in Chris Wilder's enforced change.
The hosts registered their first shot on target when Johnston decided to test Michael Cooper from distance with an effort that was straight at the keeper.
The Baggies made their early pressure count with the opening goal.
The Blades just about dealt with an initial corner, but Heggem jumped highest to meet Alex Mowatt's second in-swinging delivery with a header that nestled in the far corner.
United were on the ropes and were in danger of going two down as Karlan Grant found himself with space but aimed straight at Cooper.
United momentarily thought they had a penalty when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi seemingly went down under the challenge of Molumby, but referee David Webb pointed the other way and handed the Blades winger a yellow card for simulation.
Against the run of play United grabbed an equaliser as Heggem's attempt to clear Harrison Burrows' cross came off Kyle Bartley and landed kindly for O'Hare to poke home.
They turned the game on its head less than two minutes later. Burrows was once again the provider with a similar cross to the first goal, but this time he found the onrushing Campbell to divert the ball home from close range.
Gustavo Hamer's piece of brilliance in the middle of the pitch fashioned an opportunity for Campbell, who was denied by the fingertips of Alex Palmer to stop the Blades from going further ahead.
West Brom were on level terms just after the hour mark when Fellows cut inside and his strike bounced off Hamer and looped over Cooper to make it 2-2.
Rak-Sakyi continued to cause problems for the hosts. He used his pace on the counter-attack but fired his shot straight at Palmer.
Neither side pulled any punches in search of a winner, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils to continue their respective unbeaten runs.
The managers
West Brom's Carlos Corberan:
Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:
