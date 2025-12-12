West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sheffield United: Aune Heggebo scores seventh goal in seven games as Baggies ease pressure on Ryan Mason

West Brom eased the pressure on head coach Ryan Mason with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies had slipped into the bottom half of the Championship after six defeats in their last 10, but moved up to 14th - outside the top half on goal difference alone - thanks to in-form striker Aune Heggebo's seventh goal in seven games and a thunderbolt from Karlan Grant.

Sheffield United failed to hit a shot on target in the second half, as their six-game unbeaten run came to an end. Chris Wilder's side stay 17th as a result of their first defeat since November 4.

West Brom keep up sterling home record

Control of the game was traded in the first half, but there were few moments where either side looked capable of capitalising on their momentum.

Image: West Brom have not lost at home since September 13

Sheffield United fashioned the better chances, though. Gustavo Hamer forced a brilliant one-handed save from Joe Wildsmith and 25 minutes later, Patrick Bamford fired straight at the Baggies goalkeeper after Ousmane Diakhite was caught dallying on the edge of his own box.

The hosts hit the front less than five minutes after the restart. Heggebo sent the ball out wide right for George Campbell, timed his run to perfection, then stylishly finished first time from just outside the six-yard box.

That gave West Brom momentum, and just after the hour, they extended their lead. Heggebo teed up Karlan Grant, who appeared to trip Mark McGuinness as he shaped up to arrow a thunderbolt in off the underside of the crossbar.

Between the 42nd and 79th minute, the Blades did not manage a single shot and though they did eventually rack up four more, with a combined xG value of 0.37, the game was already beyond them.

Analysis: Should Grant's goal have stood?

Curtis Davies speaking on Sky Sports Football:

"For me, no, it should not have stood. By no means does Karlan Grant mean to bring down Mark McGuinness, but if this is a striker going in on goal and the defender accidentally clips his ankle, as he does here, the striker is going to get a penalty or the free-kick is going to be given. Therefore, even though it's the slightest touch, that's why it should've been a foul."

Michael Brown speaking on Sky Sports Football:

"It's a very, very poor decision in a game like this. He's got to give that. It's a clear foul and that changes the outcome. We want lovely finishes like that, but the officials have to get that right."

Mason: Our most mature performance

West Brom head coach Ryan Mason speaking on Sky Sports Football:

"We played a really mature game. It was probably the most mature game we've played all season. You could feel a bit of anxiety in the first half and we weren't quite there with the ball.

"I'm super proud of the players for the effort they put in and the maturity to get through the spells where we weren't quite great.

"We made good decisions and, when we had our moments, I thought we were outstanding. We could have had some more goals, but I'm happy with the win, the clean sheet and the feeling the players have right now."

On feeling pressure: "I know there's a lot of negativity from the outside, I'm hearing. But we're not in a terrible place; we've not lost at home for three months now, we're three points off the play-offs. This league is super crazy and we haven't had a spell or run of results where we can build up momentum - and that's what we need to do.

"I understand this league very well; you win two or three games in a row and the picture and the feeling from the outside completely changes. Most importantly, internally, with the group, with the players, they're still there, they still believe, they're still running, still fighting and they deserved that today."