West Brom 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Stuttering Baggies held at home

Sheffield Wednesday ended their losing run by holding West Brom to a 0-0 draw in the Championship at the Hawthorns.

Albion dominated but could not convert their chances as bottom club Wednesday - who have been deducted 12 points and are in administration as they seek a new owner - defended solidly to end a sequence of four straight defeats.

West Brom have failed to score in three of their last five outings and won just one in that time.

Albion dominated the first half as they strived to put their recent poor run behind them but were thwarted by the heroics of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Mikey Johnston's left-footed shot was palmed away by Horvath, then Isaac Price's fierce effort whistled wide.

Image: Ethan Horvath saves Nat Phillips' header

Alex Mowatt forced Horvath's second save to his left with a low drive from 20 yards after Wednesday struggled to clear their own box.

Josh Maja's far-post header from Johnston's corner was blocked by Horvath's leg as Albion continued to push for the breakthrough.

Wednesday's first-half forward forays were limited to a right-wing cross that fizzed dangerously across the box with no one able to get on the end of it.

Maja nodded over the crossbar from another inswinging Johnston corner as the hosts started the second half as they did the first.

There was a delay in the 57th minute while the whole ground joined in the applause for the Albion fan Mark Townsend, who died at this fixture at Hillsborough in September 2024.

Coincidentally, referee Ben Toner was also the man in the middle that day, and the official joined in the tribute.

The game had fallen rather flat and Albion head coach Ryan Mason attempted to inject some life into his team by introducing Karlan Grant for Samuel Iling-Junior on the hour.

But a mistake by Callum Styles almost led to Wednesday taking a shock lead in the 67th minute.

The left-back lost possession to Svante Ingelsson, who threaded through Ike Ugbo, but his shot lacked power and forced a routine falling save from Josh Griffiths.

Albion made a triple change in the 71st minute, with Krystian Bielik, Charlie Taylor and Aune Heggebo thrown on.

The substitutions seemed to at least lift the tempo, and Johnston tested Horvath with a low curling effort after cutting in from the left in the 72nd minute.

But Wednesday remained in the game and Liam Palmer ballooned a loose ball high over the bar from seven yards out after Albion failed to clear a long throw-in.

Albion almost had the winner in the 82nd minute when Dominic Iorfa turned Bielik's cross towards his own goal, forcing Horvath into a flying save to his right.

Wednesday held on for a point and the full-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from Albion fans.

The managers

West Brom's Ryan Mason:

To follow...

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

To follow...