West Brom 1-2 Sunderland: Tony Mowbray's side up to sixth after stunning comeback victory

Sunderland produced a stunning second-half comeback as Dennis Cirkin's double secured a 2-1 victory at play-off rivals West Brom.

The 21-year-old struck twice to end Albion's 12-match unbeaten home league run after John Swift had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot immediately before half-time.

It was a real end-to-end affair, especially in the second half, before Sunderland sealed the win in the 84th minute to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches and move up to a play-off berth in sixth place in the Championship with two games remaining.

West Brom, who have three matches left, stay ninth in the table on 63 points, two behind Sunderland.

How Sunderland stunned West Brom...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dennis Cirkin produces a brilliant finish to complete a sensational Sunderland move and win the game for the visitors!

West Brom, backed by a noisy crowd, started brightly. Jed Wallace crossed low into the box but Jayson Molumby mis-kicked at the near post and Sunderland cleared their lines.

Albion fans called for a penalty when Molumby went sprawling after being caught by a challenge from Abdoullah Ba, but referee John Busby was unmoved.

It was Sunderland, however, who created the first chance when Joe Gelhardt's volley was deflected over the bar off Molumby following a corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Brom were awarded a controversial penalty just before the break as John Swift goes down after Luke O'Nien swung his boot at the ball!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Swift makes no mistake from the penalty spot and gives West Brom the lead against Sunderland

Sunderland were denied again when Gelhardt cut in from the left and his curling shot was heading for goal until goalkeeper Alex Palmer, at full stretch, stuck out a hand to tip it behind.

The game turned in the 45th minute. Albion took the lead after Luke O'Nien brought down Swift just inside the box for a clear penalty. Swift stepped up and calmly rolled the spot-kick low down the middle, comfortably beating Anthony Patterson, who dived left.

In an electric start to the second half, Albion had shots from five different players blocked in the same attack before Sunderland equalised in the 51st minute.

Molumby, Karlan Grant, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong and Swift were all foiled in quick succession. Cirkin headed Sunderland level after Lynden Gooch somehow squeezed in a cross despite the close attentions of Townsend and Grant.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cirkin plants a brilliant header into the back of the net to equalise for Sunderland

Albion appealed for another penalty when Semi Ajayi went down after O'Nien pulled his shirt, but the referee waved play on.

The home side went close when Townsend's firm header was pushed over the bar by Patterson from Swift's corner.

Albion had the ball in the net when Okay Yokuslu smashed home a volley but the assistant's flag had gone up after the ball went out of play.

Image: Cirkin's late goal gives Sunderland a 2-1 lead

Cirkin grabbed his and Sunderland's second goal in the 84th minute. The left-back controlled and finished neatly all in one movement after substitutes Edouard Michut and Alex Pritchard combined.

Albion had yet another penalty appeal rejected for a push on Townsend as he headed wide, before substitute Taylor Gardner-Hickman twice fired wide and Mo Faal shot straight at Patterson.

West Brom travel to Sheffield United on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Meanwhile, Sunderland host Watford next Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

