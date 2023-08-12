West Brom 3-2 Swansea: Carlos Corberan's Baggies hold on to beat plucky Swansea

West Brom held off a late fightback from Swansea to secure a first win of the season with a 3-2 victory at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies looked in control at 3-0 up following Semi Ajayi's 18th-minute volley, an own goal by Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth early in the second half and John Swift's penalty.

However, Swansea mounted a late rally with a bullet header from defender Harry Darling and Nathan Wood then set up a tense final 10 minutes.

West Brom had suffered consecutive 2-1 away defeats at Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship and then Stoke in the Carabao Cup as their new campaign got off to a stuttering start.

But Carlos Corberan's side had looked dominant after building on a solid opening to Saturday's match.

West Brom went in front when a long throw-in by Darnell Furlong was flicked on and Conor Townsend nodded it back across the box for Ajayi to volley home from six yards.

Wood nodded wide for Swansea from Matt Grimes' deep free-kick in their only serious attack during the first half.

Another set-piece gave Albion their second goal in the 50th minute.

Swift's corner was met by a flick by Furlong and after it struck a defender, Rushworth made a hash of twice trying to catch the ball before it squirmed through his grasp and over the line.

Swansea went close soon after when Jerry Yates volleyed against the bar from close range.

West Brom's third goal came after Swansea defender Darling fouled Townsend to concede a penalty, which Swift calmly slotted away in the 64th minute.

That looked to be enough for a comfortable victory, but Darling made amends when he headed in Charlie Patino's corner with 15 minutes left.

Baggies keeper Alex Palmer then made a superb reaction save from point-blank range to deny Wood's low shot before the Swansea defender made it 3-2 with a towering header in the 80th minute.

Swansea battered West Brom with several corners and defender Ben Cabango flashed a header just wide, but the hosts somehow held out.