West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Watford: Karlan Grant and Mikey Johnston earn victory for Baggies

West Brom ended their three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Watford at the Hawthorns in the Sky Bet Championship.

Tom Fellows was the star of the match with two identical assists to Karlan Grant and Mikey Johnston as the Baggies were able to beat the Hornets for the first time since December 2016 - moving up to seventh in the table.

Moussa Sissoko pulled one back for Watford late into the match, but it was not enough, whose inconsistent form continued with their third loss in five games to sit in 11th place.

After a slow start to the game from both teams, West Brom were able to break the deadlock with Karlan Grant's first-touch finish after a low-driven cross by Tom Fellows in the 11th minute.

Watford started to dominate possession, but they did not test West Brom's defensive line, with multiple attempts failing to come to fruition.

The visitors came close to equalising, but were denied when Edo Kayembe hit the woodwork from long range.

Isaac Price had a long-range attempt well-saved by Egil Selvik, which kept West Brom's lead to just 1-0 at the break.

West Brom started the second half the same way they ended the first - shooting from long range - with Johnston's effort testing Selvik from the edge of the box twice.

His luck did not change the third time as a close-range effort was heroically deflected for a corner by Jeremy Ngakia.

Johnston scored his third goal of the season at the fourth time of asking, slotting the ball into the net after another low cross from Fellows in the 60th minute.

The second goal saw Tom Cleverley introduce his first substitutions of the game, with Thomas Ince and James Abankwah replaced by Rocco Vata and Francisco Sierralta.

The home side continued to dominate through Fellows' dangerous crosses, and Selvik was forced to make some important saves in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Sissoko latched on to a through ball from Imran Louza to halve West Brom's lead in the 76th minute to give the Hornets hope.

Grant looked to seal the win for West Brom when he was played through by Johnston, but Selvik produced another save to keep his side in the game.

Sissoko's goal gave the away side some confidence to fight for a draw as they started creating chances.

Louza - Watford's most dangerous player - shot from range in the 89th minute, but his attempt was wide of mark.

The Hornets' final chance of the game came through Mattie Pollock's shot from inside the box in the last seconds of the match, which forced a brilliant save from Josh Griffiths.

