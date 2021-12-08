West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Kurt Zouma is the latest West Ham casualty after suffering a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday's 3-2 win over Chelsea, a major blow for David Moyes after fellow centre-half Angelo Ogbonna was ruled out for the season.

With full-backs Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredricks also injured, Moyes will field a raw defence against Dinamo Zagreb in their final Europa League group match.

The Hammers are already through as group winners so Moyes need not risk his only fit senior centre-halves - Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

Instead youngsters such as Aji Alese, Harrison Ashby and Jamal Baptiste will get their big chance at the London Stadium.

How to follow

Follow West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats