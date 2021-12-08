West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Kurt Zouma is the latest West Ham casualty after suffering a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday's 3-2 win over Chelsea, a major blow for David Moyes after fellow centre-half Angelo Ogbonna was ruled out for the season.
With full-backs Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredricks also injured, Moyes will field a raw defence against Dinamo Zagreb in their final Europa League group match.
The Hammers are already through as group winners so Moyes need not risk his only fit senior centre-halves - Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.
Instead youngsters such as Aji Alese, Harrison Ashby and Jamal Baptiste will get their big chance at the London Stadium.
How to follow
Follow West Ham vs Dinamo Zagreb with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- West Ham's 2-0 victory in Croatia on MD1 in the reverse fixture is the only previous meeting between these sides in European competition. Dinamo Zagreb recorded an expected goals figure of only 0.4 at home.
- Dinamo Zagreb have never won away to English opponents in Europe, with this set to be their 10th attempt (previously D2 L7). Zagreb have lost all five of their away games against London clubs (Arsenal x2, Spurs x2, Fulham x1).
- West Ham have won 19 of their 27 home matches in European competition (D3 L5), boasting a 70% win rate. The Hammers could win three home matches in a single European campaign for the third time (three in 1964-65, four in 1975-76).
- Dinamo Zagreb have lost three of their last four away matches in the UEFA Europa League (W1), a run that started in March of this year against Tottenham Hotspur.
- No player has provided more assists (3) than West Ham's Aaron Cresswell in the UEFA Europa League this season, while he is also the only player with multiple assists directly from set plays (2).