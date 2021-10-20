West Ham vs Genk: Europa League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Genk in Europa League Group H on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek needed plastic surgery following the horrific kick to the face he suffered against Everton.

Soucek was caught accidentally by the full force of Toffees striker Salomon Rondon's studs as they challenged for the ball.

The Czech Republic international was left with nasty cuts near his eye and on his nose and lip following the incident during West Ham's 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

But Soucek has been patched up and is already back in training ahead of his side's Europa League clash against Genk on Thursday night.

Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic is in line to play as he goes in search of his first goal since joining from CSKA Moscow in the summer.

Moyes: We're in a really happy moment

West Ham boss David Moyes said: "I'm really enjoying it. We're a really happy club at the moment.

"Everyone's enjoying the league games and Europe and I have to say I'm really enjoying the European experience.

"I want the players to go far in it. It would be great if we could top the group, but trying to make sure that we go through would be the main aim at the moment."

How to follow

Opta stats

West Ham and KRC Genk will face off in European competition for the first time. West Ham last played against Belgian opposition in 1976 when they lost the Cup Winners' Cup final against Anderlecht.

Genk have lost both of their away matches against English opponents to date - they were beaten 0-5 by Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 before falling 1-2 to Liverpool in the same competition in November 2019.

Declan Rice has scored in both of West Ham's UEFA Europa League matches this season - he could become just the third West Ham player to score in three consecutive appearances in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) after David Cross in 1980 and Brian Dear in 1965.

Genk have only been beaten four times in 19 away matches in the UEFA Europa League (W7 D8). They beat SK Rapid Wien away from home on MD1 and could win consecutive away games in the competition for the first time.

West Ham boss David Moyes has only faced Belgian opposition once before during his managerial career - his Everton side were eliminated by Standard Liège in the first round of the UEFA Cup in 2008-09.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)