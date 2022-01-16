Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United 2

  • J Bowen (34th minute)
  • P Fornals (52nd minute)

Leeds United 3

  • J Harrison (10th minute, 37th minute, 60th minute)

West Ham 2-3 Leeds: Jack Harrison scores hat-trick to dent Hammers' Champions League hopes

Report and free match highlights from the London Stadium as West Ham suffer 3-2 home defeat to Leeds; Jack Harrison is the first Leeds player to score a league hat-trick against West Ham since Russell Wainscoat in April 1927

Ben Grounds

@Ben_Islington

Sunday 16 January 2022 15:58, UK

Jack Harrison celebrates with Lewis Bate and Dan James
Image: Jack Harrison celebrates with Lewis Bate and Dan James

Jack Harrison scored a superb hat-trick as depleted Leeds produced a stunning 3-2 win at West Ham to dent the hosts' Champions League hopes on Super Sunday.

Harrison had not scored twice in the same game for Leeds in his previous 135 league appearances for the club, but he scored three times in the same afternoon to become their first player to net a league hat-trick against the Hammers since Russell Wainscoat in April 1927.

Harrison put the visitors ahead with a precise finish as Leeds capitalised on their bright start (10) but West Ham levelled through Jarrod Bowen's ninth goal of the season after he met Aaron Cresswell's corner to head home (34).

It once more demonstrated the Hammers' prowess at attacking set-pieces, but they were undone when faced by one themselves just three minutes later as Luke Ayling's flick-on was nudged over the line by the unmarked Harrison.

Jack Harrison superbly lifts his strike over Lukasz Fabianski
Image: Harrison superbly lifts his strike over Lukasz Fabianski

Player ratings

West Ham: Fabianski (6), Cresswell (5), Coufal (5), Diop (5), Dawson (6), Rice (6), Lanzini (5), Fornals (7), Vlasic (5), Bowen (6), Antonio (7).

Subs: Yarmolenko (6), Masuaku (6), Perkins (n/a).

Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (7), Firpo (6), Koch (7), Struijk (7), Klich (7), Forshaw (7), Harrison (9), Dallas (7), Raphinha (8), James (6).

Subs: Rodrigo (6), Bate (5), Hjelde (6).

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

West Ham again rallied to level a second time seven minutes into the second half through Pablo Fornals' well-taken strike but Harrison would complete his hat-trick in style, latching onto the impressive Raphinha's through ball to lift his finish over Lukasz Fabianski (60).

The result derails West Ham's progress following three straight league wins with David Moyes' side remaining in fourth place on 37 points, two clear of Arsenal in fifth.

Leeds' resurgence continues with this rare win in London coming after the 3-1 victory over Burnley as Marcelo Bielsa's side rise above Everton to 15th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

More to follow...

Harrison gives Leeds an early lead

Jarrod Bowen heads home the equaliser

Harrison scores his second for Leeds

Pablo Fornals slots home for West Ham

Harrison completes hat-trick!

What's next?

West Ham visit Manchester United at 3pm next Saturday at Old Trafford while Leeds United host Newcastle at Elland Road at the same time.

