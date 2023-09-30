West Ham 2-0 Sheffield United: Jarrod Bowen's fifth goal of the season helps pile pressure on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom

David Moyes insisted Jarrod Bowen is "closer than ever" to an England call-up after his fifth goal of the season helped West Ham claim a 2-0 win over strugglers Sheffield United.

Bowen finished coolly from Vladimir Coufal's cut-back to make it five goals from seven Premier League games and boost his chances of an England call-up when Gareth Southgate names his squad for the upcoming internationals against Australia and Italy.

"Gareth is a great judge and he will know what players are right but I would say Jarrod Bowen is as close now as he has ever been," said Moyes afterwards. "He's in really good form, quick, sharp. He looks like he can do a lot of things at the moment."

Tomas Soucek slotted home West Ham's second in a one-sided first half at the London Stadium and Sheffield United, still reeling from last weekend's 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle, failed to recover despite showing some improvement after the break.

The defeat, their sixth in seven games following their promotion last year, keeps the Blades bottom of the Premier League table and leaves manager Paul Heckingbottom under mounting scrutiny.

For West Ham, meanwhile, the victory, in what was David Moyes' 900th league game as a manager, sees them consolidate their place in seventh, closing the gap on some of the teams above them.

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (7), Coufal (8), Zouma (7), Aguerd (8), Emerson (7), Soucek (8), Alvarez (7), Ward-Prowse (8), Paqueta (7), Bowen (8), Antonio (7).



Subs: Kudus (7), Benrahma (6), Mavropanos (n/a), Fornals (n/a)



Sheffield United: Foderingham (6), Amedhodzic (6), Egan (6), Robinson (6), Bogle (6), Souza (6), Hamer (5), McAtee (5), Thomas (6), Archer (6), McBurnie (5).



Subs: Basham (6), Davies (6), Brewster (6), Trusty (6), Slimane (6).



Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen

How the Hammers eased to win

Heckingbottom had called on his players to provide a response in the wake of their Newcastle ordeal but they looked a wounded side in the first half and were fortunate not to fall behind earlier.

Team news West Ham boss David Moyes named an unchanged team from the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend, with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen again playing in support of Michail Antonio up front.

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom only made one alteration from the 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle, with Oli McBurnie returning from suspension and Oliver Norwood dropping out.

Soucek was first to go close, firing a golden opportunity over the bar from Bowen's cut-back, with defender Nayef Aguerd then seeing a close-range effort hacked off the line.

Bowen also went close, his powerful header from James Ward-Prowse's corner drawing an excellent, one-handed save from Wes Foderingham, but his opener arrived soon afterwards.

Image: Goalscorer Tomas Soucek is congratulated by team-mate Lucas Paqueta

It was beautifully worked, with Bowen, Edson Alvarez and Soucek combining smartly to release Vladimir Coufal, whose cut-back was dispatched first-time by the onrushing England international.

Sheffield United looked second-best in every department and fell further behind when a woeful pass by Gustavo Hamer was cut out and Michail Antonio played in Soucek, who controlled the ball deftly before stroking a low finish past Foderingham.

Image: Jarrod Bowen leaps in celebration after his goal

Sheffield finally managed to stem the tide in the second half and had chances to reduce the deficit, with Oli McBurnie sending a header wastefully wide and Anel Ahmedhodzic seeing another nodded effort charged down by Areola from an angle.

Their improvement ensured they avoided another heavy defeat, but, with one point from seven games and rooted to the bottom of the table, the outlook looks bleak for them and their manager.

Moyes: Bowen closer than ever to England call

West Ham boss David Moyes said: "Gareth (Southgate) is a great judge, and he will know what players are right, but I would say Jarrod Bowen is as close now as he has ever been (to an England call-up).

"He's in really good form, quick, sharp. He looks like he can do a lot of things at the moment.

"I'm not going to pick the England team, that's for sure, Gareth's done a good enough job over the years and he continues to do so.

"I think when you score goals in big games, it quite often (lifts) you and I think, to play for England, you have to be good at scoring in big games because you're expected to be at that level.

"Jarrod is doing great for us at West Ham. He's getting his goals and he was a wee bit unlucky on a couple more today. He had a great header at a corner kick which the 'keeper saved. He's playing really well."

On his side's performance, he added: "I thought the first 20 or 30 minutes we were pretty good and I liked what we saw. We created a few chances which we missed but then we scored a brilliantly-worked goal.

"Lots of good things but not so much in the second half. I wasn't as happy with the second half but we had got ourselves in front and we had something to hang on to."

Heckingbottom: Key moments going against us

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "In the first half, we were too loose in possession and the distances between us as a group were far too big, so when we attacked we didn't have enough bodies around the ball to win it back.

"In the second half, we changed that straight away. We were much more aggressive, on the front foot, winning the ball back in West Ham's half. We have to make sure we deliver that type of performance whether we're home or away.

"It's clear why we lost it - a defensive error first goal and losing possession for the second. Overall, we can't play that way, even if the second half was much better.

Asked if his squad has the quality to stay up, he said: "I believe it and we've shown it.

"If you look at our games, we've not lost because of other teams being far better than us, we've lost because of little key moments.

"We've suffered last-minute goals when we weren't at our best but we could easily have taken points from some really good teams. There's evidence there to suggest we can get the points.

"There's two choices. We feel sorry for ourselves, or we battle and we fight for those points. I know they're there to try and win and so do the players."

West Ham travel to Germany on Thursday to face Freiburg in the Europa League; kick-off 5.45pm.

The Hammers are back in Premier League action on Sunday October 8 when they host Newcastle at the London Stadium; kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United travel to Fulham on Saturday October 7; kick-off 3pm.

