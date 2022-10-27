West Ham 1-0 Silkeborg: Manuel Lanzini penalty sees Hammers top Europa Conference League Group B

Manuel Lanzini's first-half penalty was enough to see West Ham overcome Silkeborg 1-0 at the London Stadium, a result that ensures David Moyes' side will finish top of their Europa Conference League group.

The only goal of the game came after 24 minutes when Michail Antonio was upended in the box by visiting goalkeeper Nicolai Larsen, with Lanzini confidently converting the resulting spot-kick.

That was enough for victory for a much-changed West Ham team, who should now have a more favourable draw when the knockout phase of the competition resumes in March.

How West Ham secured first place in Group B

Already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages, the Hammers needed just a point to be sure of topping Group B and avoiding a two-legged playoff in February.

But they maintained their perfect record in Europe this season with a seventh win from their seven matches in total.

The penalty was soft to say the least, with Antonio needlessly clipped by Silkeborg goalkeeper Larsen.

But nobody of a claret and blue persuasion was complaining, least of all manager Moyes who can now put this competition to bed until March and concentrate on climbing the Premier League.

Antonio, one of nine changes from the win over Bournemouth on Monday night, made a fast start and skipped round Silkeborg defender Robert Goljani before pinging in an angled shot which Larsen blocked with his leg.

Moyes gave a belated debut to Nayef Aguerd, the Morocco defender signed for £30 million in the summer only to suffer an ankle injury in pre-season.

The 26-year-old, whose World Cup place had seemed to be in jeopardy, looked composed at the back and also showed he has a taste for a goal after firing into the side netting from a corner.

Team news Unsurprisingly, West Ham boss David Moyes rung the changes knowing his side needed only avoid defeat at home to Silkeborg to win their group, with the Scot making nine alterations from the team that beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the London Stadium on MNF.



And that meant a debut, finally, for summer signing Nayef Aguerd, while there was also a start for Connor Coventry, while from Monday's win, only Ben Johnson and Said Benrahma kept their places.

West Ham took the lead in the 24th minute when Said Benrahma played in Antonio, who appeared to have over-run the ball before he was taken out by Larsen's ungainly, unnecessary challenge.

With no Video Assistant Referee at this stage of the competition there was no chance of a reprieve and Lanzini duly dispatched the spot kick.

Benrahma glanced a header wide while Larsen held a Pablo Fornals header as West Ham chased a second.

They should have got it at the start of the second half when Fornals worked his way into a shooting position 14 yards out, but he pulled his effort wide.

Silkeborg almost capitalised immediately, but Hammers 'keeper Alphonse Areola denied Anders Klynge and then palmed Soren Tengstedt's shot over his crossbar.

Larsen saved again from Benrahma after he shot through a crowd of bodies and substitute Gianluca Scamacca headed over as Silkeborg, who can still qualify in second place, gamely limited the hosts to just one goal.

Manchester United

West Ham United Sunday 30th October 3:00pm Kick off 4:15pm

West Ham are back in Premier League action on Super Sunday, travelling to Man Utd, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.15pm. Their final Europa Conference League group game is against Steaua Bucuresti on Thursday November 3.

Silkeborg's final Europa Conference League group game is against Anderlecht on Thursday,