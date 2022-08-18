 Skip to content
West Ham United vs Viborg FF. Europa Conference League Qualifying Play-offs.

London Stadium.

West Ham United 2

  • G Scamacca (23rd minute)
  • J Bowen (64th minute)

Viborg FF 1

  • J Bonde (69th minute)

Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Nils Mortimer (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Sørensen.

Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

Nils Mortimer (Viborg FF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal! West Ham United 2, Viborg FF 1. Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Sørensen with a cross.

Mads Søndergaard (Viborg FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mads Søndergaard (Viborg FF).

Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.

Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Jarrod Bowen.

Substitution, West Ham United. Thilo Kehrer replaces Angelo Ogbonna.

Substitution, Viborg FF. Mads Søndergaard replaces Clint Leemans.

Substitution, Viborg FF. Nils Mortimer replaces Justin Lonwijk.

Goal! West Ham United 2, Viborg FF 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Sørensen.

Offside, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet tries a through ball, but Vladimír Coufal is caught offside.

Offside, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby tries a through ball, but Gianluca Scamacca is caught offside.

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF).

Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Christian Sørensen.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Zan Zaletel.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lucas Lund.

Attempt saved. Harrison Ashby (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.

Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF).

Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Zamburek with a through ball.

Second Half begins West Ham United 1, Viborg FF 0.

Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.

First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Viborg FF 0.

Attempt saved. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakob Bonde.

Offside, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Offside, West Ham United. Vladimír Coufal tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

Substitution, Viborg FF. Anton Gaaei replaces Daniel Anyembe because of an injury.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Zan Zaletel.

Offside, West Ham United. Gianluca Scamacca tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

Goal! West Ham United 1, Viborg FF 0. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Clint Leemans.

Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

Foul by Christian Sørensen (Viborg FF).

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, West Ham United. Gianluca Scamacca tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.

Corner, Viborg FF. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.