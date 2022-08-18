West Ham United vs Viborg FF. Europa Conference League Qualifying Play-offs.
London Stadium.
Attempt saved. Nils Mortimer (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Sørensen.
Goal! West Ham United 2, Viborg FF 1. Jakob Bonde (Viborg FF) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Sørensen with a cross.
Goal! West Ham United 2, Viborg FF 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Sørensen.
Offside, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet tries a through ball, but Vladimír Coufal is caught offside.
Offside, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby tries a through ball, but Gianluca Scamacca is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.
Attempt saved. Harrison Ashby (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Zamburek with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Jan Zamburek (Viborg FF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakob Bonde.
Offside, West Ham United. Harrison Ashby tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Justin Lonwijk (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, West Ham United. Vladimír Coufal tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Offside, West Ham United. Gianluca Scamacca tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Goal! West Ham United 1, Viborg FF 0. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Viborg FF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Clint Leemans.
Offside, West Ham United. Gianluca Scamacca tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.