West Ham vs Chelsea: Women's Super League preview, team news and stats

Team news and stats for Thursday night's Women's Super League clash between West Ham and Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Live WSL Thursday 10th March 7:30pm

West Ham are expected to be without Maisy Barker and Grace Garrad for the clash with Chelsea because of injury.

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson is unavailable after contracting Covid-19, Canada international Jessie Fleming remains doubtful after her recent positive test, while forward Fran Kirby is still not fit.

Meanwhile, midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not feature in fixtures for the rest of the season having announced her pregnancy and will be supported by the club during her maternity leave.

Blues boss Emma Hayes said: "Across our league we have put in place good provision and of course we will support her in absolutely everything we do - and I am just looking forward to seeing the little one come around to be honest."

Hayes: We have to focus on each game as it comes

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hopes her squad will have learned from the disappointment of defeat in the Continental Cup final as they look to keep their Women's Super League title challenge on course against West Ham.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday evening, having taken a first-half lead through Sam Kerr. Arsenal made the most of their opportunity in league action on Sunday to move eight points clear at the top of the WSL table after beating bottom-club Birmingham. Chelsea, though, have three matches in hand and Hayes remains determined to move forward taking a positive mindset into the remainder of the campaign.

"You don't get much time (to dwell), it has been like that all year with game after game, which is a good thing," Hayes said.

"Of course, it is disappointing to lose, but as long as we are picking up the lessons from it. I see very much an opportunity tomorrow against a team that I really rate. I am just looking forward to games on the bounce, personally I like them thick and fast and we don't harbour defeats much in here.

"We have never been first (in the table) so for us, there is never a feeling of we have lost something, we only have something to gain. I don't feel like the situation is any different. We just have to focus one game at a time. This week it is West Ham, let's get three points if we can and if we do, then we move closer towards what we are trying to achieve."

Filis: West Ham ready for busy schedule

West Ham tackle Chelsea in what is the first of four matches in the space of 10 days, which also includes the FA Cup quarter-final at third-tier Ipswich.

Irons midfielder Mel Filis maintains Olli Harder's squad will be ready to meet the challenges head on.

"Olli has spoken to us about it. We have the run of four games in the short space of time then we need everyone to be at our collective best," Filis told West Ham TV.

"It is going to be tough, but we have got a resilient group. We are very together, and we will help each other through. I am sure we will get the results we want and need."

Opta stats

West Ham have picked up just one point from seven matches against Chelsea in the WSL (W0 D1 L6); a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Chelsea have won all three of their away games against West Ham in the WSL - they only have a better 100 per cent winning ratio away to Doncaster Rovers Belles in the competition (4/4).

West Ham have only won one of their 19 London derby matches in the WSL to date, beating Spurs at home in November. They have lost 79 per cent of their London derby matches in the competition (15/19).

West Ham have been beaten just once across their last 10 WSL matches on home soil, with that defeat coming against Manchester City last May (W3 D6). The Hammers are looking to win three consecutive home matches for only the second time in the WSL, last doing so in February 2020.

Chelsea have won just two of their last five matches in the WSL (D2 L1) - it's the first time since March 2019 that they've only picked up two wins over a five-game stretch.

Chelsea have failed to score in their last two matches away from home in the WSL, last failing to score in three consecutive games on their travels in October 2018 (three straight goalless draws).

Sam Kerr scored four goals and provided one assist in just 139 minutes of action against West Ham last season in the WSL, averaging a goal or assist every 28 minutes against them.

