West Ham Women 0-0 Man Utd Women: Marc Skinner's side frustrated as battling Hammers claim point

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by West Ham as they missed the chance to move three points behind Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea.

Marc Skinner's side came into the game having won eight of their last nine in all competitions, including Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, but struggled to break West Ham down.

Celin Bizet went closest for them, firing a shot against the bar from Elisabeth Terland's lay-off in the first half. Terland headed wastefully wide from a Bizet cross soon after that.

The visitors were hoping to keep the pressure on Chelsea, who have a game in hand, as well as second-placed Arsenal, but continued to spurn their chances in the second period.

Grace Clinton fired wide when well-placed to score after latching onto a poor punch by West Ham goalkeeper Kinga Szemik, while Terland missed another couple of headed chances.

West Ham, who have been excellent this season at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, losing only two out of 10 games, caused problems too, mostly through player of the match Riko Ueki.

Manchester United are not the first side to find it difficult against the Hammers, who held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in their last game thanks to a double by WSL player of the month Shekiera Martinez.

The draw puts seventh-placed West Ham on 20 points - five more than they managed in the whole of last season - while Manchester United remain third on 43 points, five points behind Chelsea, who they face in a must-win match for their slim title hopes on April 30.

