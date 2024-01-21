West Ham 3-4 Tottenham: Grace Clinton stars for Spurs in Women's Super League classic

Grace Clinton scored twice and set up another goal to help Tottenham earn a 4-3 victory at West Ham in one of the best Women's Super League matches this season.

Spurs are now level on 18 points with Manchester United and Liverpool but only after being pegged back twice by the Hammers, who at one stage trailed 3-1 in a thriller at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Clinton's sixth-minute opener was cancelled out by Risa Shimizu although the Spurs midfielder set up Celin Bizet with a superb pass to restore their lead just before the break.

Clinton, on loan from Manchester United, then netted a controversial third just two minutes after the restart yet West Ham fought back once again with Viviane Asseyi and Amber Tysiak pulling the score level at 3-3.

However, it took just five minutes for Spurs to regain their advantage when substitute Jessica Naz fired into the bottom left corner from inside the box to take the points.

How Tottenham edged a thriller

Clinton fired Spurs ahead from the edge of the box to spark a chaotic match played in stormy conditions. Spurs did not build on their early goal and defender Shimizu bundled in from close range to level.

But Clinton played the pass of the match two minutes before half time to send Bizet through and she finished calmly.

Then Clinton added the third, smashing into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box although West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold felt Spurs' Amy Turner was obstructing her line of vision while standing in an offside position as the shot came in.

West Ham made a triple substitution and within a minute they pulled one back when Spurs were unable to deal with Riko Ueki's low ball which allowed Asseyi to finish before Tysiak headed in from a free-kick.

But five minutes later Naz hit a low, hard shot from inside the box to put Spurs back in front although Katrina-Lee Gorry nearly made it 4-4 as her shot hit the outside of the left post.

Skinner: Disgrace not to disallow third Spurs goal

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner told Sky Sports:

"I'm delighted with the work ethic. The grit and determination to compete solidly throughout the game. The progress we've been making is really positive.

"The third goal is so blatantly offside with a player impacting the goalkeeper. The fact that they've missed that is a disgrace if I'm honest.

"These are things that are happening in games that we've got to get better at. It should never have happened. There were a few tackles from behind that I can't get on board with.

"It becomes dangerous. Referees need to be full-time so they can develop towards the standard we expect. I've been saying it for a long time."

Schwarzer: Spurs' third should have been disallowed

Sky Sports' Mark Schwarzer:

"It's definitely an interference but I feel for the officials, it's very difficult to pick up.

"The assistant referee can see that there's an offside but she can't see the line of where she's running out. The referee is to the left-hand side and can't see the line. It's difficult to rule it out if they can't see it.

"It's clear it should have been chalked off."

Vilahamn: Fans want to see goals, not clean sheets

Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn told Sky Sports:

"When we had 3-3 I was thinking 'Oh we might need to defend better', but then we got the 4-3 goal and I was happy again.

"For the women's game if you want to attract fans and grow the game you need to play exciting football. The fans want to see goals not clean sheets. So that is why I play in this way."

On Grace Clinton's performance: "When you look at her, that kind of player you should not lock them into specific, rigid patterns. They need to be in a structure but then be allowed to do what they want and let them be free to act and use their talent. The whole week she has been shining in training, so I knew she was going to smash it today and she did, she was excellent for the whole 90 minutes."

On if he would like Spurs to sign Clinton permanently from Manchester United: "Yes, I would be stupid to not want to keep her here. But she is a United player and I am developing their player, which I am happy for at the moment as we get to work with her.

"In the future, we will not loan so many players, instead we will try to develop our own players. I am happy to work with Grace at the moment but she will go back there at the end of the season... Unless we find some way to sign her."

Clinton: I've not thought about Spurs future

Player of the match Grace Clinton told Sky Sports: "Obviously they were not the best conditions to play in but it was good to get a win to start the New Year.

"When you shoot with your left foot, your weak foot, you don't think about it too much do you? It was actually the first time that I was on the edge of the box and I scored, so hopefully they keep me there."

On enjoying her football at Spurs: "They have just given me the confidence and freedom to express myself and I am just really enjoying my football at the moment.

"I feel like once we get a goal the floodgates start to open for us, but going goal for goal with the opposition is not something we try and do. We want to stay compact and defend together. It is something we work on every week."

On if she wants to stay at Spurs beyond the season: "I have not thought about any of that. I am just happy to be playing and I am just taking things game by game."

West Ham's next game is at Birmingham in the League Cup on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 7pm.

The Hammers then travel to Bristol City in the WSL on Sunday January 28; kick-off 2pm.

Tottenham are next in action at Southampton Women in the League Cup on Thursday January 25; kick-off 7.45pm.

Spurs then host Manchester City in the WSL on Sunday January 28; kick-off 2pm.