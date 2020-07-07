West Ham vs Burnley team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

West Ham will check on record signing Sebastien Haller ahead of the visit of Burnley.

The striker has yet to feature since the restart due to a hip injury but is now back in training.

Robert Snodgrass (back) and Felipe Anderson (hip) are still sidelined.

2:41 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Burnley are likely to be without captain Ben Mee and midfielder Jack Cork for the remainder of the season.

Mee's thigh strain means Burnley have just two senior options at centre-half in James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, with the club apparently unwilling to bring in Ben Gibson from the cold.

Cork may need surgery on an ankle complaint and he and Mee join Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes on the sidelines. However, Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson made cameos off the bench against Sheffield United, while Robbie Brady was an unused substitute after recent injuries and the trio will feature in the squad again.

Image: Ben Mee could be out for the rest of the season

How to follow

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

64 live games on Sky Sports

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

2:41 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Charlie's prediction

It is the clash of the Clarets! Again, Burnley are sitting comfortably in mid-table but are potentially another team who could be threatening Europe.

West Ham's early performances were a bit off but they were making mistakes at the back, and that was what was catching them out. Michail Antonio has pace and power, he is good in the air and at holding it up too. He is a guaranteed number nine if West Ham can keep him fit, and he has done a great job since the restart.

Pablo Fornals is a grafter but technically he should be doing better. Jarrod Bowen has been performing well, and Tomas Soucek has made a difference. Declan Rice has been as consistent as ever. I have been impressed at the way they have performed in the last couple of games.

Burnley are still unpredictable and perhaps picked up a couple of injures against Sheffield United, so risks may not be taken with another match at the weekend.

West Ham have a golden opportunity to just about hit the safety button. Andriy Yarmolenko could produce a bit of magic to get West Ham over the line here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats