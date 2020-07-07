West Ham vs Burnley team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

West Ham will check on record signing Sebastien Haller ahead of the visit of Burnley.
The striker has yet to feature since the restart due to a hip injury but is now back in training.
Robert Snodgrass (back) and Felipe Anderson (hip) are still sidelined.
Burnley are likely to be without captain Ben Mee and midfielder Jack Cork for the remainder of the season.
Mee's thigh strain means Burnley have just two senior options at centre-half in James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, with the club apparently unwilling to bring in Ben Gibson from the cold.
Cork may need surgery on an ankle complaint and he and Mee join Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes on the sidelines. However, Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson made cameos off the bench against Sheffield United, while Robbie Brady was an unused substitute after recent injuries and the trio will feature in the squad again.
Charlie's prediction
It is the clash of the Clarets! Again, Burnley are sitting comfortably in mid-table but are potentially another team who could be threatening Europe.
West Ham's early performances were a bit off but they were making mistakes at the back, and that was what was catching them out. Michail Antonio has pace and power, he is good in the air and at holding it up too. He is a guaranteed number nine if West Ham can keep him fit, and he has done a great job since the restart.
Pablo Fornals is a grafter but technically he should be doing better. Jarrod Bowen has been performing well, and Tomas Soucek has made a difference. Declan Rice has been as consistent as ever. I have been impressed at the way they have performed in the last couple of games.
Burnley are still unpredictable and perhaps picked up a couple of injures against Sheffield United, so risks may not be taken with another match at the weekend.
West Ham have a golden opportunity to just about hit the safety button. Andriy Yarmolenko could produce a bit of magic to get West Ham over the line here.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Having won five of their first six Premier League meetings with Burnley (L1), West Ham have won just one of their subsequent five against the Clarets (D1 L3).
- Burnley have won three of their last four Premier League games against West Ham (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
- West Ham have avoided defeat in consecutive Premier League games (W1 D1) for the first time since going six unbeaten in August and September 2019.
- Burnley have won just 16 points in 31 away Premier League matches in London (W4 D4 L23) - however, the Clarets won on their last visit to the capital last month at Crystal Palace.
- After a run of just one win in 10 home league games (D3 L6), West Ham have won two of their last three at the London Stadium (L1). The Hammers are averaging two goals-per-game at home in the Premier League since David Moyes returned, netting at least three goals in four of their seven such games.
- Burnley have won three of their last five Premier League away games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 on the road (W3 D4 L9).
- West Ham are on a run of 13 Premier League matches without a clean sheet - only Bournemouth (16) are on a longer current run without a shutout. They last had a worse run back in December 2009 (15 games).
- Burnley's Chris Wood has scored in all five of his Premier League games against West Ham (6 goals in total) - only Mohamed Salah against Bournemouth (6/6) has a better 100% scoring record against an opponent in the competition.
- West Ham's Michail Antonio has been directly involved in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances (3 goals, 2 assists). Antonio is looking to score in three consecutive appearances for the first time since September 2016.
- Burnley's Chris Wood has scored in four of his five Premier League starts in games played on a Wednesday and has scored in both of his starts on a Wednesday this season (against Aston Villa and Man Utd in January).