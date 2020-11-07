West Ham 1-0 Fulham: Ademola Lookman misses last-minute penalty

Ademola Lookman had a terrible attempted Panenka penalty saved in the last minute as Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

The game came to life in injury time as Tomas Soucek fired home but Fulham were given a reprieve in their last attack when VAR awarded a spot-kick for a foul on Tom Cairney.

After Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed their previous penalty at Sheffield United, the responsibly was taken by Lookman but his weak, chipped penalty was read by Lukas Fabianski.

Lookman was inconsolable at the full-time whistle as his team put in a determined showing but left without any points.

David Moyes' men did create the better openings with Sebastien Haller and Aaron Cresswell hitting the crossbar but all-in-all it was a limp performance from the hosts.

Player Ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Coufal (6), Balbuena (6), Ogbonna (6), Cresswell (7), Masuaku (6), Rice (6), Soucek (6), Fornals (6), Bowen (6), Haller (6)



Subs: Benrahma (6), Lanzini (6), Diop (6)



Fulham: Areola (8), Aina (6), Adarabioyo (7), Andersen (7), Robinson (7), Reed (6), Anguissa (7), Cairney (7), Decordova-Reid (6), Mitrovic (6), Lookman (4)



Subs: Loftus-Cheek (6)



Man of the match: Alphonse Areola

What's next?

West Ham return to action after the international break with a trip to Sheffield United on Sunday November 22, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 2pm. Fulham host Everton on Saturday November 21 at 3pm.