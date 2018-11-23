West Ham vs Man City preview: Pep Guardiola's men aiming to keep up relentless pace

Pep Guardiola is aiming to keep Manchester City unbeaten

Manchester City's ruthless defence of their Premier League title takes them to east London to face on Saturday.

City are unbeaten, top of the table and are dominating all the major stats columns. Pep Guardiola's men are the top scorers (36), have had the most shots (246) and produced the most shots on target (94) so far in the Premier League this season.

December is looking kind for the Hammers after this fixture as none of their next eight Premier League fixtures following the City clash are against a "big six" team and only one of those opponents - Watford - are currently in the top half.

Manuel Pellegrini's men will be looking to win back-to-back games at the London Stadium for the first time since 2016.

Pellegrini managed City for three seasons before Guardiola took over in February 2016 and won two League Cups and a Premier League title.

0:56 Pep Guardiola says West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini laid the foundations for Manchester City's current success during his time at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola says West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini laid the foundations for Manchester City's current success during his time at the Etihad.

Team news

Pellegrini has been boosted by the return of Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere ahead of the visit of champions City.

Striker Carroll has yet to figure this season after aggravating an ankle problem during the summer, but he played 45 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly at Brentford last week and is in contention for a place on the bench.

Midfielder Wilshere, who has been out since the start of September with his ankle injury, is also back in training but may not be risked just yet.

Captain Mark Noble returns from a ban but fellow midfielder Robert Snodgrass is suspended.

City will be without Bernardo Silva after he picked up an injury on international duty. Benjamin Mendy will also be out for up to three months after undergoing knee surgery in Barcelona. However, Nicolas Otamendi is back in training.

2:20 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Manchester City's trip to West Ham and Chelsea's clash with Spurs. A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Manchester City's trip to West Ham and Chelsea's clash with Spurs.

Opta stats

West Ham have lost all three of their meetings with Man City at the London Stadium in all competitions, scoring just once and conceding 13.

Man City have won all four of their Premier League meetings with West Ham under Pep Guardiola by an aggregate score of 13-3.

Man City have scored four goals in their last two away Premier League games against West Ham - the last team to score 4+ in three consecutive away games against the same opponent were Chelsea against Bolton (October 2009, January 2011 and October 2011).

Since their 3-4 defeat at Liverpool in January, Man City have conceded just five goals in their last 12 Premier League away games, and never more than once in a match.

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League games in London - only one non-London club has ever won six consecutive top-flight games in the capital (Portsmouth between December 1950 and December 1951).

West Ham have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (D3 L11), though that victory came against Man City in September 2015.

Manuel Pellegrini will be looking to get one over his former club

Merson's prediction

I can't see anything other than a City win and I can't see anybody outside the top six beating City either this season. They are a million miles above the others and even if they had to chase a game with 15 minutes to go, they can bring on three internationals, so they will at least get a draw.

I think West Ham will score as Marko Arnautovic will cause problems against City's centre halves, no doubt about that, but that is about all I can give them if I'm being honest.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)