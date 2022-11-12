 Skip to content
Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool. Sky Bet Championship.

DW StadiumAttendance14,059.

Wigan Athletic 2

  • J McClean (54th minute)
  • C Tilt (88th minute)

Blackpool 1

  • M Ekpiteta (sent off 17th minute)
  • G Madine (34th minute)

Wigan 2-1 Blackpool: Latics hit back for victory against 10-man Tangerines

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Wigan Athletic and Blackpool at the DW Stadium as Marvin Ekpiteta's early red card eventually cost the Tangerines as the Latics hit back to win.

Saturday 12 November 2022 17:37, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Blackpool.

Wigan started life without Leam Richardson by coming from behind to snatch a first Sky Bet Championship win in eight matches with a 2-1 victory at home to Blackpool.

Latics, with Rob Kelly in caretaker charge, were slow to settle into the game, with Blackpool striker Gary Madine firing just wide of Jamie Jones' right-hand post in the early stages.

Wigan's cause was helped inside 17 minutes, however, when the visitors were reduced to 10 men after skipper Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red card.

Ekpiteta had been favourite to reach a bouncing ball first, but his hesitation allowed Charlie Wyke to toe the ball over his head.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Blackpool&#39;s Marvin Ekpiteta is shown the red card by Referee Andy Davies. during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackpool at DW Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Wigan, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The collision was inevitable and, with no covering defender, referee Andy Davies ruled it the denying of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Credit to Blackpool, they began to dominate even with a man down and took the lead 11 minutes before the break.

Madine appeared to barge into defender Jack Whatmough as they contested a long ball from the back.

In the absence of a whistle, Madine controlled the ball on his chest before rifling a thunderous strike past Jones and into the top corner of the net.

Wigan were further hampered by the loss of Whatmough - last year's player of the year - through injury, with Joe Bennett coming on in his place.

The home side were struggling to get anything going and their frustration began to show when Callum Lang was given a yellow card for sarcastically applauding the official who had - finally, in the player's view - awarded him a free-kick.

That was Davies' last involvement, with a new referee coming out for the second period.

And Wigan also came out after half-time a different side, levelling the scores within nine minutes of the restart.

James McClean's inswinging corner from the right-hand side ended up in the back of the net, with Wyke cheekily claiming he got a touch on the goal-line.

It was all Wigan at this point, with another corner being half-cleared to Graeme Shinnie, who lashed his shot wide from 15 yards.

The visitors were just about managing to keep their opponents at arm's length, but their resistance was finally broken with a minute to go.

Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa's cross from the right was a beauty, and former Seasiders defender Curtis Tilt powered home a header from close range to the delight of most inside the DW.

The win sees Wigan leapfrog their opponents into third-bottom spot.

And there could well be another managerial change in the offing, with the Blackpool fans loudly chanting 'You're getting sacked in the morning' in the direction of under-fire boss Michael Appleton.

