Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Diogo Jota scores winner on Molineux return, Rui Patricio stretchered off with head injury

Diogo Jota haunted Wolves with the winner on his first return to Molineux, but Liverpool's 1-0 victory was overshadowed by a late injury to goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

On his first return to his former club since his summer move to Anfield, Jota scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time with a near-post effort which goalkeeper Patricio got a hand to but was unable to keep out.

Mohamed Salah could have made Liverpool's win more comfortable had his late effort not been ruled out for offside, but that proved immaterial after Patricio sustained a late head injury which delayed proceedings by 15 minutes before he was carried from the field on a stretcher.

Liverpool withstood a late Wolves rally when the game eventually resumed to climb up to sixth in the table after only their second Premier League win in eight games, but the win was put to one side as thoughts turned to Patricio's wellbeing.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7), Boly (6), Coady (6), Saiss (6), Semedo (7), Neves (6), Moutinho (6), Jonny (5), Neto (6), Jose (7), Traore (6).



Subs: Silva (6), Dendoncker (5), Gibbs-White (n/a), Ruddy (n/a)/



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (6), Phillips (7), Kabak (6), Robertson (6), Wijnaldum (6), Fabinho (6), Thiago (5), Mane (6), Jota (8), Salah (7).



Subs: Milner (6), Keita (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (5).



Man of the match: Diogo Jota

Jota restores Liverpool winning feeling; Patricio stretchered off

Liverpool travelled to Molineux looking to avoid a seventh Premier League defeat in eight, but their bid began in nervy fashion.

Alisson fumbled an Adama Traore cross in the six-yard box before clumsily clattering into Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo as he tried to gather the spill, but referee Craig Pawson was unmoved by the hosts' penalty appeals.

Team news Willy Boly replaced Leander Dendoncker in Wolves' only change from their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Liverpool were unchanged from the Champions League win over RB Leipzig, with Diogo Jota facing Wolves at Molineux for the first time since his £45million switch to Anfield last summer.

Semedo drew Alisson into the first save of the game with a fierce near-post drive in a bright opening five minutes from Wolves, but Liverpool soon established a dominance on the ball and the chances followed.

Thiago and Georginio Wijnaldum combined in midfield to release Sadio Mane through on goal on 13 minutes but he was forced wide by on-rushing goalkeeper Patricio, and when he eventually got a shot away Wolves had bodies back to block.

Liverpool restricted Wolves to fleeting glimpses of goal on the counter and should have had a goal to show for their superiority on 38 minutes but Mane could only steer a header wide from Trent Alexander-Arnold's inch-perfect cross.

Image: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring against Wolves

Ruben Neves forced a save from Alisson from a free-kick before flashing a shot wide as the interval approached, but the breakthrough was made by the visitors in first-half stoppage-time.

A slick one-two between Mane and Salah ended with Jota being played down the left channel, and the Portuguese marked his return to Molineux by squeezing a shot in at the near post which Patricio will feel he should have saved having got a hand to the ball.

2 - Diogo Jota is just the second player to score both for and against Wolves in the Premier League after Stephen Hunt. Resurface. pic.twitter.com/hhDsJdDBoJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

Conor Coady and Salah exchanged efforts as both sides increased the tempo after the break. Traore's teasing cross was punched clear by Alisson before Wolves were denied a penalty for a second time when Alexander-Arnold's shove on Joao Moutinho in the area went unpunished.

Traore stung the palms of Alisson before Patricio denied Mane from sealing Liverpool's victory at the other end. Salah looked to have clinched the points when raced onto Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's through pass and slotted home, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Wolves goalkeeper Patricio sustained a blow to the head while trying to prevent Salah from scoring, resulting in a 15-minute delay which effectively ended the hosts' challenge and took the gloss off Liverpool's return to winning ways.

Image: Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio was injured during his side's match with Liverpool (PA)

Wolves lose to Liverpool again - Match stats

Wolves have lost their last nine Premier League games vs Liverpool, their joint-longest losing run versus a side in their league history alongside nine consecutive defeats vs Brighton between 1979-1989.

Liverpool have only lost two of their last 100 Premier League games in which they've scored first (W84 D14).

Liverpool have won four of their last five away Premier League games (L1), as many as they'd won in their previous 15 on the road in the competition (D6 L5).

Only Sheffield United (22) have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games this season than Wolves (19 - level with West Brom).

Only Raúl Jiménez (18) has scored more Premier League goals at Molineux than Diogo Jota (11 - level with Steven Fletcher).

'Patricio is OK' - What the managers said…

3:18 Nuno Espirito Santo provides a welcome update that goalkeeper Rui Patricio is conscious and OK after his collision with Conor Coady in Wolves’ defeat to Liverpool.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "We just had an update, he's OK. It was a collision with the knee of Coady on the head. We have spoken already. All these situations when it is the head get us worried. He is OK and is going to recover.

"We played well. We had chances, we defended well, and we played good football with some chances we should take advantage of. The building and the creation were good and the players played a good game. A lot of things to improve but a positive attitude showed we can compete."

"The same target we always have; improvement, competing well, trying to adjust some things and we have been able to sustain our performance from the first half to the second half - beyond the result. There is a lot of football to be played."

3:05 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side had to defend well and were in a big fight in their 1-0 win over Wolves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It was an awful situation [with Patricio]. I have spoken to Wolves staff, they are rather positive. It was a proper shock.

"[On the game] It's all about the result. A big fight. If we want three dirty points, I'm fine with that. We had very good moments where we should have done better. Defensively the whole game was really good.

"I didn't like the start, we weren't active enough. We defended well, we counter-attacked. A lot of really good football moments. The goal we scored was beautiful. I thought the goalie would have saved it but it was in.

"A lot of good news tonight but most important, the three points. We want to go into the [international] break with a positive feeling and we have it."

Man of the Match - Diogo Jota

2:18 Diogo Jota hopes his winning goal against old side Wolves can provide Liverpool with a springboard to improve their league form.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota became just the second player to score both for and against Wolves in the Premier League after Stephen Hunt.

