Wolves 2-1 Man City: Champions' perfect start to Premier League season ended in surprise Molineux defeat

Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season was brought to a surprising halt by Wolves as the champions slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

City had won six consecutive matches as they began their title defence in imperious form, but the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in midweek showed Pep Guardiola's side were not infallible.

Having started the week without a competitive defeat in 90 minutes since May, City have now been handed two in a row thanks to a Ruben Dias own goal and a close-range Hee-Chan Hwang strike.

Julian Alvarez bent in a brilliant free-kick to briefly level the scores but City were otherwise uninspired, with Erling Haaland registering just 15 touches as Wolves defended superbly - leading to Gary O'Neil to describe the win as the biggest of his managerial career.

Rodri was once again conspicuous by his absence as he served the second of his three-match suspension - an ominous prospect given the influential midfielder will also be banned for the trip to title rivals Arsenal next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (7), Kilman (8), Dawson (8), Toti (8), Semedo (7), Lemina (7), Gomes (7), Ait-Nouri (7), Neto (8), Cunha (7), Hwang (7).



Subs: Traore (6), Doherty (6), Silva (n/a), Jonny (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Dias (6), Akanji (7), Ake (5), Nunes (6), Kovacic (6), Foden (6), Alvarez (7), Doku (7), Haaland (5).



Subs: Bobb (6), Phillips (6), Grealish (n/a).



How Wolves subdued mediocre Man City

Wolves knew there was a realistic prospect of finding themselves in the relegation zone by the end of the weekend if they lost to City, and the opening minutes of the game suggested the champions would make the hosts their latest victims.

City passed the ball around at will as Wolves camped inside their own half, and only a desperate Craig Dawson tackle denied Erling Haaland a simple finish at the far post just six minutes into the game.

Team news Wolves made nine changes, bringing Sa, Dawson, Kilman, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Neto and Cunha in for Bentley, Jonny, S. Bueno, Doherty, Traore, Doyle, H. Bueno, Sarabia and Kalajdzic

Man City made seven changes, starting Ederson, Walker, Dias, Nunes, Foden, Doku and Haaland over Ortega, Lewis, Gvardiol, Phillips, Gomez, Bobb and Grealish

But City’s resistance crumbled at the first sign of pressure, with Neto - who tortured Nathan Ake with his pace throughout the game - bursting into the visitors’ area before firing in a low cross that deflected off Dias and into the far corner.

A response from City - who had won two of their last three matches after coming back from losing positions - seemed inevitable, but the most they could summon before half-time were half-chances for Ake and Dias as the defenders sought to take advantage of set-pieces.

Matheus Nunes was brought off at half-time after being continuously booed by the home fans following his acrimonious exit from Molineux this summer, and Oscar Bobb, his replacement, made a positive impact for City, winning the free-kick that was executed impressively by Alvarez.

City finally looked as though they were building up the momentum that would cause Wolves to buckle, and Foden saw a shot cleared off the line by Dawson.

But Wolves then found themselves in front just one minute later, once again exposing City down their left before Hwang fired in at the second attempt.

City continued to toil, racking up 23 shots but generating a paltry total of 0.83 expected goals, with Dawson in particular responsible for keeping Haaland out of the game.

Pep Guardiola had seen enough by the final whistle, with the City manager - who was in the stands as he served a touchline ban - racing for the exit the moment referee Craig Pawson put the whistle to his lips, while the home supporters savoured the third victory of Gary O’Neil’s reign.

Guardiola: We are not complacent

Guardiola praised Wolves for their victorious performance against his side and insisted City were not guilty of complacency against an opponent that started the day 16th in the table.

"Congratulations Wolves, they defended really well," said Guardiola. "We could not break through but it’s difficult because there’s 10 players there.

"We did not defend properly. We can do more but even in the games we win we can do more.

"When you win four Carabaos in a row and five Premier Leagues in six years, this is not complacency. It’s a football game and your opponent can beat you."

Guardiola said the absence of Rodri affected his side and admitted that Mateo Kovacic failed to fill the void left by his team-mate, explaining: "Rodri is an important player, we know it. We cannot count on him.

"Kovacic was fine. He was OK. Mateo is an exceptional player and it's the first time he played in his position alone.

"In general, we were not at our best."

Analysis: City just aren't the same without Rodri

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

Since Rodri’s Premier League debut in August 2019, City have lost 33 per cent of the top-flight matches they have played without the Spaniard, compared to just 7.5 per cent with him in their side.

The loss at Wolves - as well as the defeat at Newcastle in the cup - add to the suspicion that City are just not the same without the dominating presence of Rodri.

Nunes and Kovacic are fine players but City lacked urgency and imagination in possession, with Guardiola responding by removing the former at half-time.

City were also flimsy when they lost the ball, with Neto in particular causing concern when he raided down their left side.

Rodri may not have been able to single-handedly change the outcome of events at Molineux, but the numbers show City are clearly a more vulnerable side without him.

After looking unbeatable during the first weeks of the season, City are suddenly on the ropes - and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to ensure Arsenal are the latest side to expose the hole left by Rodri at the Emirates next Sunday.

O'Neil: My players were incredible

Gary O'Neil said he was "delighted" for his Wolves team after they earned their second league win of the season, adding: "They’ve had a lot of questions asked of them. I’m asking a lot of them.

"The best side in the world arrives here today and we managed to give them a really good game. They carried out the game plan perfectly and there was no craziness, which we’ve had a lot of recently.

"The lads deserve a huge amount of credit. They were incredible, to a man."

O'Neil, who took his first management job at senior level at Bournemouth last season before joining Wolves this summer, accepted that the win over treble winners City is the biggest of his fledgling coaching career.

"They’re the best side we’ve ever beaten as a team with me in charge, so this is probably at No 1," he said. "Beating the best team in the world is a big accomplishment."

Opta stats: Hwang reborn under O'Neil

Manchester City have lost back-to-back games in all competitions for the first time since January last season; they had only lost two of their previous 41 matches prior to this (W32 D7).

Wolves have won five of their last eight home games in the Premier League (D1 L2), as many as their previous 17 beforehand (W5 D3 L9).

Wolves’ Hee-Chan Hwang scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season - surpassing his tally for the whole of last term (3).

Each of the last five direct free-kicks scored by Manchester City in the Premier League have been by different players: David Silva vs Bournemouth in July 2020, Raheem Sterling vs Crystal Palace in January 2021, Kevin De Bruyne vs Leicester in October 2022, Ilkay Gundogan v Everton in May 2023 and Julián Alvarez vs Wolves today.

